"The children come first. At the end of the day, we have to make sure that the resources needed to protect the children are available," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) said in a letter on Thursday prior to the vote, vowing to "reluctantly pass the Senate bill" lest "the children" go without aid one second longer.approved on Wednesday by the Republican-led Senate, with Democrats arguing it lacked sufficient protections for migrant children.however: Congress will be notified within 24 hours if a child dies in custody, and no child will be kept in "emergency facilities" for more than 90 days.The Senate version of the bill ultimatelywith 95 Democrats expressing their dissatisfaction with the compromise. The bill allotsfor safe shelter and care for detained children,to build more processing facilities,to process immigration cases and equip US Marshals at detention facilities, andfor various military operations on the border.Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) warned disobedient Democrats thatallowing Congress to go into its July 4 recess with no aid passed at all -The original House bill had included stricter health and safety standards for migrant detention facilities, time limits for holding unaccompanied children, and no funding for border enforcement activities whatsoever. Even then, a handful of Democrats had refused to vote for it, inspired to new heights of strident opposition by a photograph of a migrant man and child floating face-down in the Rio Grande.The Senate agreed, with 55 senators voting against it and only 37 in favor.