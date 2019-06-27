© Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova

In a first major policy announcement, the newly elected president of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said he will write off bad loans held by as much as a sixth of the country's population.As part of the debt forgiveness program he aims to end costly state rescues of private banks. The 66-year-old was elected president on June 9 after longtime leader Nursultan Nazarbayev stepped down as head of state in March."My attitude is that there should be no governmental bailouts" for lenders, Tokayev told Bloomberg in an interview.He noted that while the debt-relief initiative could help lenders, the total cost was likely to come in at "a bit less than $1 billion."The presidential administration estimated that about 500,000 people are not able to manage their debt. In 86 percent of cases, the loans are less than 1 million tenge ($2,650), while the average debt is about 300,000 ($788) tenge.Talking about past bailouts Tokayev dismissed any political connections, saying "the lesson has been accepted by us.""We will take lessons from the past, from what has happened in the banking system, and I think that in a couple of years you'll have absolutely new questions," he added.