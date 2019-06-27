© REUTERS / Peter Nicholls

Scotland Yard has been forced to pay a total of more than £700,000 in compensation to 153 anti-fascist campaigners who were arrested by police during a demonstration and detained for up to 14 hours.The campaigners had been detained while protesting against another demonstration led by the far-right activist Tommy Robinson.The legal claims of another 28 campaigners have yet to be resolved.The pair infiltrated a group detained by the police, who pretended to arrest the covert officers so they could then disappear, according to the documents.Kevin Blowe, the coordinator of the civil liberties group The Network forPolice Monitoring, said the payouts were huge. He criticised the deployment of the undercover officers, saying: "Their role was surveillance on a new and emerging anti-fascist movement - its size, structures, allies and prominent members."The Met confirmed the compensation payments, adding it had settled the claims without admitting liability. The force has been required to pay for the legal costs of the campaigners.The payouts - which average nearly £5,000 each - come after years of legal action by the campaigners, who had protested against a march organised by the English Defence League (EDL) on 7 September 2013.The EDL - led by Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon - had intended to march to a mosque in Tower Hamlets, east London. The anti-fascist campaigners opposed the march, arguing that Robinson and his supporters were deliberately seeking to provoke hate crimes in an area with a large Asian and Muslim population. EDL said it was its democratic right to march in the borough.Police had imposed restrictions about when and where both demonstrations could take place. The anti-fascist campaigners gathered in a counter demonstration at a Whitechapel park to hear speeches and then set off on their march.Police arrested 286 protesters under public order legislation, saying the demonstrators had broken the conditions imposed on the protest. The campaigners said they had been unaware of the restrictions on the protest.The internal police documents show that the two undercover officers, who are not identified, infiltrated the group of campaigners who were being held near Commercial Road. During the afternoon, the pair were "arrested" in a ploy and then released when they were out of the sight of the group, with senior officers noting that the "extraction was achieved without incident".The force declined to explain the justification for the deployment of the officers. It said :"The Met will neither confirm nor deny the deployment of undercover officers during any specific event or operation. The covert nature of undercover policing is central to its effectiveness."