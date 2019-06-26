Puppet Masters
India mulls offering incentives to companies moving from China
Bloomberg
Wed, 26 Jun 2019 19:10 UTC
Financial incentives such as preferential tax rates and the tax holiday provided by Vietnam to lure companies are among measures being considered, the person said, asking not to be identified as the discussion is still private. Industries identified for incentives include electronics, consumer appliances , electric vehicles, footwear and toys, according to a trade ministry document seen by Bloomberg.
Economies, including Vietnam and Malaysia, have benefited from businesses trying to sidestep tariffs, while India has largely missed out on any investment gains. The trade ministry's effort is part of a larger plan to cut reliance on imports, while boosting exports, and needs Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's approval.
The trade ministry didn't immediately respond to an email and a call seeking comment.
Other measures include setting up affordable industrial zones across India's coastline and giving preference to local manufacturers in government procurement as an incentive to win over companies looking for an alternative production base, according to the trade ministry document circulated to stakeholders.
The plan will help grow India's manufacturing base and will aid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship 'Make in India' initiative, which aims to boost manufacturing to 25% of the economy by 2020. Doing that will help India narrow its huge trade deficit with China, its largest commercial partner.
A sector-wise analysis by the industry department, which oversees the foreign direct investment policy, shows investments by Chinese companies can flow into smartphones and components manufacturing, consumer appliances, electric vehicles and parts, and daily use items like bed linen and kitchenware, 95% of which are currently imported from China.
There is also an effort to step up exports in sectors vacated by the U.S. due to the trade standoff. The government has identified more than 150 items where it feels exporters can increase business with China. Some of these are prepared or preserved potatoes, synthetic staple fibers of polyesters and t-shirts, hydraulic power engines, and supercharger for motors.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Iran: Message sent - message delivered
- The Indian-Turkish embrace of Russia's S-400 is a punch to the gut of US "Full Spectrum Dominance"
- 'Obvious religious hatred': Muslim man in India forced to chant Hindu slogans then lynched, dies
- Mueller agrees to publicly testify before Nadler and Schiff led committees
- India mulls offering incentives to companies moving from China
- War looms between unstable, warmongering, rogue nation and Iran
- What ancient humans live on in our DNA?
- Russia reinforces Iranian air defense, mobilizes advisers for support
- Russian Parliament approves law on growth of opioid plants for drug production
- Trump's pick for Sec of Defense is staunchly anti-Chinese, aims to be 'ready for full spectrum of conflict'
- The high cost for US war with Iran: $250 oil and a repeat of Afghanistan
- Financial blacklisting: Far left orgs and Soros-backed group press Mastercard to censor political right
- Navy source reveals that UFO sightings were 'daily occurrence' across multiple squadrons in 2014-15
- Russia, US, Israel trilateral talks results: Alignment on Syria, division on Iran
- UAE: Convincing evidence lacking regarding Gulf tanker attacks
- Melania Trump's chief of communications, Stephanie Grisham, chosen for WH press secretary, com director
- Putin: US political system stymies Trump from implementing his plans
- Black markets show why socialists can't overturn economic laws
- US Congressman in federal court for abuse of campaign funds, falsification of records, wire fraud
- A nervous Obama personally thanks Trump for taking the blame for pesky photos of immigrant children in cages
- Iran: Message sent - message delivered
- The Indian-Turkish embrace of Russia's S-400 is a punch to the gut of US "Full Spectrum Dominance"
- Mueller agrees to publicly testify before Nadler and Schiff led committees
- India mulls offering incentives to companies moving from China
- Russia reinforces Iranian air defense, mobilizes advisers for support
- Russian Parliament approves law on growth of opioid plants for drug production
- Trump's pick for Sec of Defense is staunchly anti-Chinese, aims to be 'ready for full spectrum of conflict'
- The high cost for US war with Iran: $250 oil and a repeat of Afghanistan
- Financial blacklisting: Far left orgs and Soros-backed group press Mastercard to censor political right
- Russia, US, Israel trilateral talks results: Alignment on Syria, division on Iran
- UAE: Convincing evidence lacking regarding Gulf tanker attacks
- Melania Trump's chief of communications, Stephanie Grisham, chosen for WH press secretary, com director
- Putin: US political system stymies Trump from implementing his plans
- Senior Guatemalan official says aid rarely makes it to the poor - understands Trump's decision to cut funding
- O'Keefe says more Big-Tech insiders about to blow the whistle
- PACE confirms full restoration of Russian voting rights - Ukraine sulks, walks out
- Energy expert: Chances of US-Iran war are at least 50%
- SNP Remainer Ian Blackford says Boris Johnson 'has made a career out of lying'
- Court hands sex predator Jeffrey Epstein another break, prosecutors tells abuse victims plea deal will stand
- Project Veritas expose: Google whistleblower exposes efforts to influence 2020 election against Trump - UPDATE
- 'Obvious religious hatred': Muslim man in India forced to chant Hindu slogans then lynched, dies
- Black markets show why socialists can't overturn economic laws
- US Congressman in federal court for abuse of campaign funds, falsification of records, wire fraud
- Nicaragua arrests four men suspected of ties to ISIS - US says they were on their way to Mexico
- Breaking barriers or dangerous for women? Dutch tech university opens 'female-only' teaching positions
- US Navy combat ship collides with Canadian freighter
- No free lunch: Bernie's #CancelStudentDebt is a dangerous scam
- Multiple jets losing GPS signal in Israeli airspace - 'unexplained disruptions'
- China tells Canada to stop meat shipments over fake export documents
- Disturbing trend: Teen tourist sickened during vacation in Dominican Republic
- Over 60% of college grads regret their education after being bogged down with student loan debt
- Dutch police seize 2,500 kilos of crystal meth in Europe's largest drug bust
- New Mexico mother who boiled puppies and forced her children to watch arrested on abuse charges
- Investigation launched after Air Canada passenger is left sleeping on an empty plane
- 'Repulsive': Trump accuser says most people think of rape as 'sexy' in controversial CNN interview
- Nanny State: San Francisco becomes first US city to pass ban on e-cigarettes
- Heart-wrenching graphic video shows police saving newborn abandoned in plastic bag
- 'Palestine is not for sale': Thousands take to the streets in occupied-West Bank to condemn Trumps Mideast peace conference
- Antifa doxes Tucker Carlson and other conservatives with poster campaign in Washington DC
- Best of the Web: Paul Joseph Watson on Modernity
- What ancient humans live on in our DNA?
- Severe scurvy found in mouth of skull believed to belong to failed crusader king Louis IX
- 'Russian Atlantis' where women were revered unearthed in Siberia
- Elaborate mosaics uncovered at massive and mysterious Roman villa in Spain
- First evidence of humans cooking starches found in South African cave
- Ancient lead sarcophagus discovered during restoration works in Granada
- Mysterious Nasca lines in Peru depict exotic birds not local ones
- First time that Scythian settlement has been found in East Kazakhstan
- "Catastrophic" fire destroyed incredible British Bronze Age settlement a year after it was built
- New study says gender inequality arose 8000 years ago
- Impressive circular Neolithic building discovered in Cyprus
- Çatalhöyük: The 9,000 year old community troubled by climate change, over crowding and infectious diseases
- Soviet dissidents' enemy No.1: KGB general Bobkov dies in Moscow
- Did red-haired, cannibalistic giants exist? Unlocking Lovelock Cave
- Archaeologists uncover unique megalithic monument in Ireland
- 8,000-year-old carvings by ancient humans discovered in South Africa
- Oldest evidence of marijuana use discovered in 2500-year-old cemetery in peaks of western China
- Crannogs: Neolithic artificial islands in Scotland stump archeologists
- Mysterious flooding leads to discovery of 5,000-year-old underground city in Turkey's Cappadocia
- Pristina stand-off: How Moscow blindsided NATO with 'secret Kosovo airport raid' 20 years ago
- Homeostasis: How the active maintenance inherent in biological processes showcases Intelligent Design
- 'Flying salt shakers of death': How a zombie fungus affects cicadas
- 'Extinct' creatures found alive deep within Honduras rainforest
- Earth hit by highest energy photons ever recorded from the Crab Nebula
- ESA puts comet mission on fast track
- Google's Chrome web browser "has become spy software"
- China builds world's fastest supercomputer without US chips
- Wearable, washable transistors coming soon
- New Engineering Textbook, 'Hacking the Cosmos', Argues for Intelligent Design
- NASA rover on Mars detects spike of methane gas, possible sign of living microbes
- Hemp houses could be greener, fire-resistant and built like Lego
- Astronomers see 'warm' glow of Uranus' rings
- 1 million year old hyena fossils discovered in the Arctic
- The cosmic 'Cow' may be supernova
- 'Universal computer memory' with ultra-low energy consumption invented by scientist
- SOTT Focus: Evolution - A Modern Fairy Tale
- Immune cells found to count interaction time to identify foreign proteins
- Research suggests people are more honest than economic theory would have us believe
- 'Cat-fox' identified as new species following DNA analysis in Corsica
- DNA may have emerged on Earth 4 billion years ago
- Strange sounds heard over Paris, France
- Britain sees worrying rise in Asian Hornets - 80 nests found
- 'Atmospheric tsunami' hits the east coast of Malta
- Flash floods cause major damages in Neuchâtel, Switzerland
- Tremors felt in Australia after 7.3-magnitude earthquake in Indonesia's Banda Sea
- Unusually Large Number of Noctilucent Clouds Seen Across Europe on June 21st
- 2 feet of snow falls on first day of summer in Colorado
- M5.6 earthquake hits California - Follows seismic swarm of 400 quakes this month
- Snowstorm shuts down roads to Yellowstone and Rocky Mountain National Parks on first day of summer
- First day of summer and this part of Canada woke up to 25cm of SNOW
- June snow falls on SilverStar Mountain Resort, British Columbia
- Sun spotless for 33 days straight - airline travelers being exposed to up to 70 times more radiation
- June snowfall in Marmot Basin, Alberta
- June snowfall hits highway in British Columbia for second day in a row
- Snow falls in Montana the day before summer
- Yet another very strong earthquake (magnitude 6.3) hits the Kermadec Islands - 5th in 6 days, 6th for region
- If "Greenland is catastrophically melting", how do alarmists explain NASA's growing Greenland glacier?
- Water vapor concentrations in the mesosphere at highest levels
- Glowing noctilucent clouds filmed over Cookstown, Northern Ireland
- Angler revives exotic oarfish in rare encounter off Baja California Sur, Mexico
- Nuke sensors detect asteroid explosion in the atmosphere over the Caribbean
- Meteor fireball sends shockwaves over Queensland, Australia
- Meteor fireball seen over Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, New York and New Jersey
- Reports of meteor fireball seen over west Texas
- Meteor fireball flying over the Ozarks in Arkansas captured on skycam
- Meteor fireball seen flying over Flagstaff, Arizona
- Meteor fireball soars over Qujing in China's Yunnan province
- Bright meteor fireball filmed on June 15 over the province of Toledo, Spain
- Dashcam captures spectacular meteor fireball in Canberra, Australia
- Multiple reports of meteor fireball soaring over Brazil
- Massive meteor fireball over Adelaide, Australia
- Large Fireball Lights up Skies Over Andalucia, Southern Spain
- Driver shocked as meteor fireball flashes across south east England
- Mystery surrounds 'massive bang' in Plymouth, England
- Nighttime meteor fireball reported flying over Germany, France
- Meteor fireball captured over northern Germany
- Meteor fireball flies over La Aparecida, Spain
- Meteor fireball lights up Queensland sky in Australia
- Meteor fireball lights up Northern New Zealand's sky
- Meteor fireball detonates over Australia's Northern Territory, turns night into day
- Google attacks alternative health information by burying Mercola in their latest search engine update
- US restaurants could be first to get genetically modified salmon
- Bangladesh 'Tree Man' begs for hands to be cut off after undergoing 25 surgeries
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #20 - The World Health Organization - WHO The Hell Are These Guys?
- Medical experts warn against DIY beauty procedures with ingredients bought online
- Beyond weightloss: Low-carb diets could reduce diabetes, heart disease and stroke risk even if people don't lose weight
- What in the world is going on in the Dominican Republic? (Updates)
- Babies' temperament linked to their gut bacteria
- 'Living drug' offers hope to terminal blood cancer patients
- Powerful agents for healing blood disorders
- This odd bacterium appears to protect its host from the damaging effects of stress
- Cosmetics related products injure thousands of children every year
- Nanoparticle additives in your food
- The corruption of evidence based medicine : Killing for profit
- Why isn't mainstream media looking into health concerns of 5G?
- Jessica Biel joins anti-vaccine activist RFK Jr. to lobby against California pro-vaccination bill
- Hollywood dystopia? Sir Peter Jackson and James Cameron team up to promote meatless future
- Cheap vitamin C brings hospital patients back from the brink of death by sepsis
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #19 - ADHD - Childhood Epidemic or Pharmaceutical Scam?
- The real gender gap is in heart disease
- Jordan Peterson on the Psychological and Social Significance of Identity, and the Danger of 'Gender Fluidity' Indoctrination
- The inner nature of freedom
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Do You Believe In God? Jordan Peterson on Consciousness and Faith
- How to raise mentally strong and resilient children
- The mindfulness conspiracy
- Science says silence is much more important to our brains than we think
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Triumph of Irrationalism and the Death of Metaphysics
- For health and well-being, spend two hours a week in nature
- The hippies were right: It's all about vibrations, man!
- Dogs mirror owner's stress
- Free will is real
- Imagination can change perception of reality on a neural level
- New discovery showing how the nervous system passes information to progeny
- Caitlin Johnstone: On authentic spirituality
- How listening to music 'significantly impairs' creativity
- Stoic practices that can make us happier ...or less unhappy
- Men more likely than women to face mental illness and substance abuse
- Research helps shed new light on circadian clocks
- The Healing Power of Gardens: Oliver Sacks on the Psychological and Physiological Consolations of Nature
- What does it mean to suffer consciously?
- Navy source reveals that UFO sightings were 'daily occurrence' across multiple squadrons in 2014-15
- Mysterious floating White Orbs spotted in Kansas City sky
- Blackbird of Chernobyl: Staff claimed to have seen creepy Mothman-like creature before blast
- US senators receive classified briefing on UFO sightings
- David Paulides: 'Bow hunters are now being found in bizarre circumstances'
- 'Wow, what is that?' Navy pilots report Unexplained Flying Objects
- 'Look at it fly!': Navy pilots report seeing UFOs
- The Paranormal Roots of the Pentagon's UFO Program
- Famed UFO researcher, Stanton Friedman, dead at 84
- Churches combine forces in Rome to learn best exorcism practices because of rise in possession cases
- UFO researcher claims there's an underwater alien base under the Great Lakes
- Best of the Web: What The Hell Is Going On With UFOs And The Department Of Defense?
- 'Yeti' footprint photographed near Nepal Base Camp, says Indian Army
- 'UFO falls from sky' against double rainbow after being 'struck by lightning'
- Secret US aircraft or UFO? San Antonio woman films mysterious 'craft' flying over neighborhood
- Best of the Web: UK police: 'Drone' that shut down Gatwick Airport for days last December 'could see what was happening on runways, was eavesdropping on radio communications'
- From AAWSAP to AATIP: How the Pentagon's UFO program changed names, and focus
- Best of the Web: 26 electricity poles in a row collapse on a street in Seattle for no apparent reason
- Russia's paranormal soldiers and military dolphin telepathy revealed by defense ministry magazine
- Michigan couple says they caught a ghost on camera after finding scratches on baby's face
- War looms between unstable, warmongering, rogue nation and Iran
- A nervous Obama personally thanks Trump for taking the blame for pesky photos of immigrant children in cages
- John Bolton urges military action against the Sun after uncovering evidence it has nuclear capabilities
- Hundreds attend wedding ceremony for two frogs in India
- Jonathan Pie: The race to number 10
- 'When has the government ever lied about attacks on ships in a gulf somewhere just to provoke war?' - John Bolton
- Flashback: 50-foot dead parrot placed in Potters Field Park as London celebrates Monty Python reunion
- Vatican announces new changes to the Lord's prayer
- Stunned Finnish Coast Guard spots '3-headed sea monster'... turns out to be a 'Russian yacht'
- Giant 'Yoshi the Fish' helps keep Indian beach clean
- Key asset: Police dog sniffs out car keys lost in woman's backyard
- Google deploys squads to destroy offensive books, videos, websites
- Curious shark checks out swimmer at Panama City, Florida beach
- Hillary refers to herself 106 times during high school graduation speech
- Bolton announces 7 new wars in honor of Memorial Day
- 'Hot podium guy for PM': Twitter hails unlikely successor to Theresa May
- New York Times wins Pulitzer for publishing blatant lies
- Satire: Facebook claims party celebrating Candace Owens's suspension was 'honest mistake'
- "Only we are allowed to spy on people" says Google
- 'Trump, Russia, possible collusion' - fake news pundits' hysteria set to music
Quote of the Day
Peace demands the most heroic labor and the most difficult sacrifice. It demands greater heroism than war. It demands greater fidelity to the truth and a much more perfect purity of conscience.
Recent Comments
Yay on goes the SHOW! Are you paying attention yet?! These people are ALL queer freaks and they are all forced to partake in all sorts of public...
As I understand, Dr. Mercola does not list the single best way to both 1) find research you are looking for and 2) at his site. I discovered this...
These clowns are f*cking nuts, right to the last idiot. And not only, they are one-track minded and they are t.e.d.i.o.u.s.
Another crooked liberal politician! What a shock!
Navy ship sustained damage below water. Is this because of the cheep Jap steel they used or is it made of plastic. They just don’t make them like...