© The White House



© Reuters / Joshua Roberts

The education of Niño Carlos

A full scholarship, courtesy of the US government

© Voluntad Popular Press



Finding a US-backed political mentor at Harvard

© Ricardo Moraes/AP



Exxon's man in Venezuela finds his path

© Venpres



When Carlos met Leopoldo: the makings of a political bromance

Breeding a party in the US regime change test tube

"We must create chaos in the streets"

© Aporrea



From Yale to top dog in Popular Will

© Yale University



Courting Almagro, turning the OAS against Venezuela

From regime change activist to US "ambassador"

The battle for embassy in DC

© Jose Luis Magana/Associated Press



"How many coups does it take? Vecchio is a fake!"

Diego Sequera is a journalist, writer, translator, editor and political analyst based in Caracas. He is a founding member of Misión Verdad, where he currently writes about geopolitics, global conflict, and Latinamerican and Venezuelan history and politics



Anya Parampil is a journalist based in Washington, DC. She previously hosted a daily progressive afternoon news program called In Question on RT America. She has produced and reported several documentaries, including on-the-ground reports from the Korean peninsula and Palestine.