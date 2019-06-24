© Reuters/U.S. Air Force/Staff Sgt. Reynaldo Ramon



Iran is prepared to take down more US spy drones, should they violate its airspace, the Iranian Navy chief said. A similar claim earlier came from a senior commander of the Revolutionary Guard.Adm. Hossein Khanzadi said as cited by the Tasnim News Agency.The remarks made by Khanzadi during a visit of a military facility in Fars province agree with what was said by Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh, who heads the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force.The regular Iranian military and IRGC are two parallel defence structures, each with its own chain of command, troops and responsibilities.The two countries disagree on where the engagement took place, with the US insisting that its drone was flying in international space off Iran's coast rather than over its territory. Washington launched a cyberattack against Iran in retaliation for the downing.