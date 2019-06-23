trump
© Alex Wong/Getty
On Friday, US President Donald Trump said that he had halted a "retaliatory" military strike against three sites in Iran just 10 minutes before it was set to be carried out, after deliberating that an estimated 150 Iranians would die in the attack.

US President Donald Trump tweeted that reports regarding his decision not to conduct a military strike against Iran were misleading, claiming that he never said he had "called the strike against Iran BACK," but rather "just stopped it from going forward at this time."


The statement comes following the president's announcement of new "major additional Sanctions on Iran," slated to take effect on Monday.

On Thursday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) downed a US RQ-4 spy drone that Tehran claimed was operating in Iran airspace, a statement dismissed by the US.

Following Thursday's downing of the surveillance drone, a US military strike against a series of Iranian targets, including radar and missile batteries, was reportedly ordered.