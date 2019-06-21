© Reuters/Jonathan Ernst



As tensions with Iran threaten to spill over into war, the big question is who has sway over President Donald Trump, his hawkish advisers or a cautious Fox News host, and the answer might make all the difference.According to the Washington Post,insulating the president from opinions different from his hard-line position when it comes to dealing with Tehran.The prime-time Fox News host, who once supported George W. Bush's attack on Iraq, has renounced that position and become an outspoken critic of US military adventurism.His show bills itself as theand Carlson frequently brings up Trump's promise to withdraw from "endless wars" in the Middle East.As Trump was taking the state for his re-election campaign kick-off in Florida on Tuesday, Carlson hosted retired US Army Colonel Douglas Macgregor, who warned that a war with Iran was a loser going into 2020.This was not a one-time occurrence, either; Carlson was warning against a war with Iran as early as July 2018, following Trump's decision to pull out from the nuclear deal and impose new sanctions on Tehran.Critics of the Bolton-Pompeo foreign policy quickly seized on the Daily Beast report, with some pundits endorsing the idea of Carlson replacing Bolton at the National Security Council.Spectator USA editor Freddy Gray even floated the idea of giving Carlson a Nobel Peace Prize for his pushback against Iran hawks.As both the Post and the Beast relied on anonymous sources for their "insider" reports, it is impossible to actually verify their claims, however.he said on Thursday, after meeting with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau at the White House.he added, calling the incident with Iran shooting down the US droneIs Bolton actually in charge? Does Tucker really have Trump's ear? Which way will Trump jump? For all the media speculation, it's actually impossible to tell, and once again, to borrow the president's favorite phrase, we'll just have to "see what happens."