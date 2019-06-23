Puppet Masters
Airlines reroute flights to avoid Iranian airspace in the Gulf, following US FAA guidance
RT
Fri, 21 Jun 2019 20:38 UTC
The UK's flagship airline, British Airways, announced that it will adhere to the guidance issued by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). "Our safety and security team are constantly liaising with authorities around the world as part of their comprehensive risk assessment into every route we operate," the carrier's spokeswoman said, adding that its flights will continue operating via alternative routes.
Dutch carrier KLM also confirmed media reports that its planes will be avoiding parts of the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman in the wake of the FAA ban.
India's aviation regulator announced on Saturday that Indian airlines will avoid flying over the "affected part" of Iran's airspace and will re-route their flight paths as necessary.
Germany's Lufthansa said that its decision to reroute aircraft in the Gulf was based on its own assessment. The company specified that its scheduled flights to Tehran will continue.
Australia's Qantas Airways, UAE's Emirates, Malaysia Airlines and Singapore Airlines were also among the carriers to avoid Iranian airspace.
Early on Thursday, Iran's air defenses shot down a high-altitude US Navy drone, Tehran asserting afterwards that it was violating its airspace. The US insisted that the UAV was over neutral waters, with Donald Trump saying that he'd only called off retaliatory strikes against Iran just 10 minutes before they were to be executed.
The increasing tensions between the US and Iran have made flying in the area unsafe, the FAA said, as it introduced the ban. There were "numerous civil aviation aircraft operating in the area at the time of the intercept," the agency pointed out, with the nearest plane flying just 45 nautical miles (51 miles) away from the downed drone's location.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Mysterious floating White Orbs spotted in Kansas City sky
- 9/11 was "mother of all false flag" attacks
- The coming gentrification of YouTube
- Airlines reroute flights to avoid Iranian airspace in the Gulf, following US FAA guidance
- M5.6 earthquake hits California - Follows seismic swarm of 400 quakes this month
- Huawei files lawsuit against US Commerce Dept over seized equipment
- Astronomers see 'warm' glow of Uranus' rings
- SOTT Focus: The Fact That Americans Need To Be Deceived Into War Proves They Don't Actually Support It
- Beyond weightloss: Low-carb diets could reduce diabetes, heart disease and stroke risk even if people don't lose weight
- Police called to Boris Johnson's home after neighbours hear partner screaming
- Iranian defence ministry employee executed for spying for CIA
- MH17 investigation: Politically compromised right from the beginning
- Why the US Deep State wants to see Julian Assange dead
- Patent pending: Amazon's 'helpful' delivery drone surveillance service 'totally doesn't spy on your neighbors'
- Alaskan government meeting opens with 'Hail Satan' by Satanic Temple member.
- Elaborate mosaics uncovered at massive and mysterious Roman villa in Spain
- Turkey's defense official: US can't unilaterally eliminate Turkey from F-35 program
- Ex-CIA chief Panetta: 'It cannot look like the US is in the pocket of Israel' nor vice versa
- ICE raids targeting migrant families set to start Sunday in major U.S. cities
- 1 million year old hyena fossils discovered in the Arctic
- 9/11 was "mother of all false flag" attacks
- Airlines reroute flights to avoid Iranian airspace in the Gulf, following US FAA guidance
- SOTT Focus: The Fact That Americans Need To Be Deceived Into War Proves They Don't Actually Support It
- Police called to Boris Johnson's home after neighbours hear partner screaming
- Iranian defence ministry employee executed for spying for CIA
- MH17 investigation: Politically compromised right from the beginning
- Why the US Deep State wants to see Julian Assange dead
- Turkey's defense official: US can't unilaterally eliminate Turkey from F-35 program
- Ex-CIA chief Panetta: 'It cannot look like the US is in the pocket of Israel' nor vice versa
- 2020? Biden is Trump's biggest asset!
- George Galloway to US: 'Fire on Iran and US will be opening the gates of hell'
- Tbilisi protests blasted by Kremlin as 'Russophobic provocation'
- Cautionary protocol: Putin bans Russian flights of its citizens to Georgia, starting July 8
- US lawmakers want Arctic port locations, access to natural resources and thwart Russia/China presence
- Duterte warning to China: Claiming S. China Sea may inspire an ocean-grabbing free-for-all
- Exercising common sense: Trump makes a completely different US policy move - NOT to attack
- Elijah Magnier: Trump and Iran on edge of the abyss
- June madness taking hold in Washington. Iranians, Russians and Britons beware!
- Former Naval officer exposes flaws in US intel on Iran oil tanker attack
- Washington's Dr. Strangeloves: Is plunging Russia into darkness really a good idea?
- The coming gentrification of YouTube
- Huawei files lawsuit against US Commerce Dept over seized equipment
- Patent pending: Amazon's 'helpful' delivery drone surveillance service 'totally doesn't spy on your neighbors'
- Alaskan government meeting opens with 'Hail Satan' by Satanic Temple member.
- ICE raids targeting migrant families set to start Sunday in major U.S. cities
- El Pais publishes tape transcripts of Spaniards' attempt to extort Julian Assange: "This material is worth €3m"
- Republic of Georgia: Gay Pride weaponized by the CIA
- Surgeon wants to overturn N. Carolina's 'certificate of need' law and offer affordable MRIs
- Gender politics should never be espoused in the classroom
- Spain: Feminist hate screed written on grave of murdered boy
- Insane! UK court orders disabled woman to have an abortion despite her and her family's objections
- Teen girl describes harrowing attack by sea lion
- Human rights activist Titiyev released from prison in Chechnya
- Something isn't right in the "greatest economy ever" as American suicide rates hit WWII levels
- Tesla keeps silent while their cars keep catching on fire randomly, no recall in sight
- Cleaning staff find abandoned fetus blocking plane's toilet in South Africa
- SOTT Focus: EnvironMENTALism: Origins, Symptoms And Treatment of a Global Pandemic
- US-Mexico border sees illegal immigrants from 52 countries attempting to cross this year
- US military gets lost on way to war games, 'invades' small Romanian village, blames weather
- Malaysia looking to recover about US$5 billion in 1MDB-linked assets
- Elaborate mosaics uncovered at massive and mysterious Roman villa in Spain
- First evidence of humans cooking starches found in South African cave
- Ancient lead sarcophagus discovered during restoration works in Granada
- Mysterious Nasca lines in Peru depict exotic birds not local ones
- First time that Scythian settlement has been found in East Kazakhstan
- "Catastrophic" fire destroyed incredible British Bronze Age settlement a year after it was built
- New study says gender inequality arose 8000 years ago
- Impressive circular Neolithic building discovered in Cyprus
- Çatalhöyük: The 9,000 year old community troubled by climate change, over crowding and infectious diseases
- Soviet dissidents' enemy No.1: KGB general Bobkov dies in Moscow
- Did red-haired, cannibalistic giants exist? Unlocking Lovelock Cave
- Archaeologists uncover unique megalithic monument in Ireland
- 8,000-year-old carvings by ancient humans discovered in South Africa
- Oldest evidence of marijuana use discovered in 2500-year-old cemetery in peaks of western China
- Crannogs: Neolithic artificial islands in Scotland stump archeologists
- Mysterious flooding leads to discovery of 5,000-year-old underground city in Turkey's Cappadocia
- Pristina stand-off: How Moscow blindsided NATO with 'secret Kosovo airport raid' 20 years ago
- Ancient fingerprints help unravel just who was making pots at Chaco Canyon
- Giant Pleistocene wolf discovered in Yakuti, Russia - still snarling after 40,000 years
- 3,000 year old city gates of 'Aramaic kingdom' found in Golan Heights
- Astronomers see 'warm' glow of Uranus' rings
- 1 million year old hyena fossils discovered in the Arctic
- The cosmic 'Cow' may be supernova
- 'Universal computer memory' with ultra-low energy consumption invented by scientist
- SOTT Focus: Evolution - A Modern Fairy Tale
- Immune cells found to count interaction time to identify foreign proteins
- Research suggests people are more honest than economic theory would have us believe
- 'Cat-fox' identified as new species following DNA analysis in Corsica
- DNA may have emerged on Earth 4 billion years ago
- The secret life of viruses: Communication, cooperation
- Cleveland Clinic surgeons perform first in-utero fetal surgery
- Facebook posts could help doctors spot alcoholism, diabetes or depression, study says
- The first people to arrive in Australia came in large numbers, and on purpose
- Mars has a dust cycle just like Earth has a water cycle
- NASA predicts weakest solar activity in 200 years
- Scientists: Since DNA is the software of life, how can you have its incredibly complex programming without a programmer?
- Is a long-dormant Russian volcano waking up?
- Earth is moving toward the same meteor swarm that scientists think caused the Tunguska explosion in 1908
- Light side of the moon: What causes flashes on the moon?
- Russia's next-gen MiG-35 fighters superior to F-35, half the price
- M5.6 earthquake hits California - Follows seismic swarm of 400 quakes this month
- Snowstorm shuts down roads to Yellowstone and Rocky Mountain National Parks on first day of summer
- First day of summer and this part of Canada woke up to 25cm of SNOW
- June snow falls on SilverStar Mountain Resort, British Columbia
- Sun spotless for 33 days straight - airline travelers being exposed to up to 70 times more radiation
- June snowfall in Marmot Basin, Alberta
- June snowfall hits highway in British Columbia for second day in a row
- Snow falls in Montana the day before summer
- Yet another very strong earthquake (magnitude 6.3) hits the Kermadec Islands - 5th in 6 days, 6th for region
- If "Greenland is catastrophically melting", how do alarmists explain NASA's growing Greenland glacier?
- Water vapor concentrations in the mesosphere at highest levels
- Glowing noctilucent clouds filmed over Cookstown, Northern Ireland
- Angler revives exotic oarfish in rare encounter off Baja California Sur, Mexico
- Heavy rainfall causes flooding in the streets of Belgrade, Serbia
- Evacuations after floods in Lublin, Poland
- Hungary hit by a month's worth of rain in an afternoon
- Then & now photos reveal wild amount of snowpack left in Colorado
- Timelapse captures 'microburst' storm over Calgary, Canada
- Indian heatwave kills 92 as temperatures soar to 50C
- Rare clockwise-rotating tornado touched down in South Dakota
- Meteor fireball sends shockwaves over Queensland, Australia
- Meteor fireball seen over Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, New York and New Jersey
- Reports of meteor fireball seen over west Texas
- Meteor fireball flying over the Ozarks in Arkansas captured on skycam
- Meteor fireball seen flying over Flagstaff, Arizona
- Meteor fireball soars over Qujing in China's Yunnan province
- Bright meteor fireball filmed on June 15 over the province of Toledo, Spain
- Dashcam captures spectacular meteor fireball in Canberra, Australia
- Multiple reports of meteor fireball soaring over Brazil
- Massive meteor fireball over Adelaide, Australia
- Large Fireball Lights up Skies Over Andalucia, Southern Spain
- Driver shocked as meteor fireball flashes across south east England
- Mystery surrounds 'massive bang' in Plymouth, England
- Nighttime meteor fireball reported flying over Germany, France
- Meteor fireball captured over northern Germany
- Meteor fireball flies over La Aparecida, Spain
- Meteor fireball lights up Queensland sky in Australia
- Meteor fireball lights up Northern New Zealand's sky
- Meteor fireball detonates over Australia's Northern Territory, turns night into day
- Meteor fireball sails over southern Wales, UK
- Beyond weightloss: Low-carb diets could reduce diabetes, heart disease and stroke risk even if people don't lose weight
- What in the world is going on in the Dominican Republic? (Updates)
- Babies' temperament linked to their gut bacteria
- 'Living drug' offers hope to terminal blood cancer patients
- Powerful agents for healing blood disorders
- This odd bacterium appears to protect its host from the damaging effects of stress
- Cosmetics related products injure thousands of children every year
- Nanoparticle additives in your food
- The corruption of evidence based medicine : Killing for profit
- Why isn't mainstream media looking into health concerns of 5G?
- Jessica Biel joins anti-vaccine activist RFK Jr. to lobby against California pro-vaccination bill
- Hollywood dystopia? Sir Peter Jackson and James Cameron team up to promote meatless future
- Cheap vitamin C brings hospital patients back from the brink of death by sepsis
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #19 - ADHD - Childhood Epidemic or Pharmaceutical Scam?
- The real gender gap is in heart disease
- First Canadian case of insect resistance to genetically engineered corn discovered
- How modern life is transforming the human skeleton
- Medical police state in action: AMA votes to allow minors to override parental objection to vaccines
- Statin Nation: How the 'most profitable drug ever created' is damaging the health of millions
- Forced vaccination: New York state ends religious exemptions to vaccine mandates
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Do You Believe In God? Jordan Peterson on Consciousness and Faith
- How to raise mentally strong and resilient children
- The mindfulness conspiracy
- Science says silence is much more important to our brains than we think
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Triumph of Irrationalism and the Death of Metaphysics
- For health and well-being, spend two hours a week in nature
- The hippies were right: It's all about vibrations, man!
- Dogs mirror owner's stress
- Free will is real
- Imagination can change perception of reality on a neural level
- New discovery showing how the nervous system passes information to progeny
- Caitlin Johnstone: On authentic spirituality
- How listening to music 'significantly impairs' creativity
- Stoic practices that can make us happier ...or less unhappy
- Men more likely than women to face mental illness and substance abuse
- Research helps shed new light on circadian clocks
- The Healing Power of Gardens: Oliver Sacks on the Psychological and Physiological Consolations of Nature
- What does it mean to suffer consciously?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Transformation or Degradation? The Many Faces of Suffering
- Illeism: New research finds this ancient rhetorical trick leads to wiser reasoning
- Mysterious floating White Orbs spotted in Kansas City sky
- Blackbird of Chernobyl: Staff claimed to have seen creepy Mothman-like creature before blast
- US senators receive classified briefing on UFO sightings
- David Paulides: 'Bow hunters are now being found in bizarre circumstances'
- 'Wow, what is that?' Navy pilots report Unexplained Flying Objects
- 'Look at it fly!': Navy pilots report seeing UFOs
- The Paranormal Roots of the Pentagon's UFO Program
- Famed UFO researcher, Stanton Friedman, dead at 84
- Churches combine forces in Rome to learn best exorcism practices because of rise in possession cases
- UFO researcher claims there's an underwater alien base under the Great Lakes
- Best of the Web: What The Hell Is Going On With UFOs And The Department Of Defense?
- 'Yeti' footprint photographed near Nepal Base Camp, says Indian Army
- 'UFO falls from sky' against double rainbow after being 'struck by lightning'
- Secret US aircraft or UFO? San Antonio woman films mysterious 'craft' flying over neighborhood
- Best of the Web: UK police: 'Drone' that shut down Gatwick Airport for days last December 'could see what was happening on runways, was eavesdropping on radio communications'
- From AAWSAP to AATIP: How the Pentagon's UFO program changed names, and focus
- Best of the Web: 26 electricity poles in a row collapse on a street in Seattle for no apparent reason
- Russia's paranormal soldiers and military dolphin telepathy revealed by defense ministry magazine
- Michigan couple says they caught a ghost on camera after finding scratches on baby's face
- Drone films site of mysterious death of Russian hikers 60 years ago as probe reopened
- Hundreds attend wedding ceremony for two frogs in India
- Jonathan Pie: The race to number 10
- 'When has the government ever lied about attacks on ships in a gulf somewhere just to provoke war?' - John Bolton
- Flashback: 50-foot dead parrot placed in Potters Field Park as London celebrates Monty Python reunion
- Vatican announces new changes to the Lord's prayer
- Stunned Finnish Coast Guard spots '3-headed sea monster'... turns out to be a 'Russian yacht'
- Giant 'Yoshi the Fish' helps keep Indian beach clean
- Key asset: Police dog sniffs out car keys lost in woman's backyard
- Google deploys squads to destroy offensive books, videos, websites
- Curious shark checks out swimmer at Panama City, Florida beach
- Hillary refers to herself 106 times during high school graduation speech
- Bolton announces 7 new wars in honor of Memorial Day
- 'Hot podium guy for PM': Twitter hails unlikely successor to Theresa May
- New York Times wins Pulitzer for publishing blatant lies
- Satire: Facebook claims party celebrating Candace Owens's suspension was 'honest mistake'
- "Only we are allowed to spy on people" says Google
- 'Trump, Russia, possible collusion' - fake news pundits' hysteria set to music
- No dairy projectiles: Cops ask McDonald's to halt milkshake sales while Farage is in town
- Puppy-loving president of Turkmenistan gifts military with delightful dogs
- In celebration of Russia's taste for speed and legendary bad roads, 'tractor racing' poised to become 'new national sport'
Quote of the Day
We cannot become what we need to be by remaining what we are.
- Max Depree
Recent Comments
I admire Caitlin's optimism, but these psychopaths just double and triple down until we loose another 3000+ in a 9/11 event.
The points of this article are relevant. There is a greater awareness (in the hunger games capital) that the old and tired (and frankly boring)...
Is the Jordan Peterson clip cutting out?, his video doesn't seem to do it...
Simple proof ... ask any scientists to determine the gender of someone via an autopsy ... they will only determine male or female because no other...
I hope Trump means the Israelis who were dancing while watching the attacks. It was a massive terro operation. No sane person will buy into the...
Comment: In light of tragedies like MH17, for those in the know, it's not Iran that poses the threat, although they most certainly would be blamed: