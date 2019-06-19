© Global Look Press / Imago Stock & People / Christian Ohde

The boosting of uranium production by Iran was the least that could be done in response to the US leaving the Iran nuclear deal, andReducing obligations under the 2015 agreement between the world powers and Tehran (known as the JCPOA) was a "minimal response" after the US unilaterally abandoned the agreement a year ago, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani claimed.On May 8, Iran warned the EU, another signatory of the agreement, that it will partially suspend implementation of the nuclear deal unless the Europeans can negotiate the lifting of US sanctions on Tehran. Iranians gave the parties 60 days to do this.Tehran had announced plans to boost uranium production beyond 300kg by June 27, which is more than allowed under the JCPOA.The 60-day deadline is set to expire in early July. Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesperson for Iran's atomic energy agency, said recently that should there be no progress in lifting the US sanctions, "the second phase" of rolling back commitments under the JCPOA "will be implemented exactly as planned."The deadline itself "cannot be extended," he stressed.The official said that Iran's further actions "depend on the situation," and Tehran will return to following the deal in full once the restrictions are lifted.