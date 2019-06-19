© Reuters / Essam Al-Sudani



A rocket was fired at the headquarters of a number of global oil companies, including ExxonMobil, west of Basra, Iraq on Wednesday,Iraqi police said the rocket hit the Burjesia residential and operations headquarters, butfor the short-range Katyusha missile that landed just 1,000 yards from Exxon's operation and residential area. Royal Dutch Shell PLC and Italian Eni SpA also operate out of the site.The US evacuated hundreds of diplomatic staff from its Baghdad embassy in May, citing threats from Iran. Exxon staff were also evacuated at the time, and had just begun to return to Basra before this attack. After the rocket incident, Exxon said it was evacuating 21 foreign staff immediately.There have been two attacks on bases housing US military personnel in Iraq in the last few days.