© Reuters / Handout



EU stance

"Before we blame someone, we need credible evidence."

The United Nations

UK ministers including the foreign secretary have been quick to ridicule Jeremy Corbyn's call for caution over blaming Iran for two attacks on Gulf tankers last week. The problem is the EU supports the Labour leader's stance.In the aftermath of Thursday's attack,to be put forward before entering into the blame game.A viewpoint that riled Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, who branded the Labour leader "pathetic and predictable," and asked why Corbyn can never back "British allies" [the US] or "British intelligence."Home Secretary Sajid Javid also waded in on Twitter, claiming Corbyn was "never on the side of the country he seeks to lead," preferring to side with those that 'threaten Britain's national security'.Painted as some kind of extremist by the UK government, Corbyn has found solidarity from EU nationson this highly contentious issue., one that explicitly blames Iran for the events in the Gulf of Oman.Nathalie Tocci, a senior adviser to the European foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, said Ulrike Demmer, a spokeswoman for Chancellor Angela Merkel, told reporters in Berlin on Friday that a "spiral of escalation" must be avoided.Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an independent investigation. He told reporters at the UN headquarters in New York on Friday: "It's very important to know the truth (and) that responsibilities are clarified. Obviously that can only be done if there is an independent entity that verifies those facts."that a branch of the Iranian military," the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, was behind the attack.In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reiterated thatthat Iran was responsible for the attacks. Tehran has denied the US allegations, branding them "ridiculous" and "dangerous."