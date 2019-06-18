© unknown

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said in a report that despite maintaining a long-term policy of not commenting on its nuclear arsenal, Israel is believed to own between 80 and 90 nuclear warheads.of which 3,750 are operational and an estimated 2,000 are being kept in a state of alert, the report added.The figures represent a decrease from the figures of 2018 when the institute estimated the number of warheads to be around 14,465 isBoth countries collectively own more than 90 per cent of all nuclear weapons, the report said. SIPRI's figures come as Israel launches a strong campaign against Iran's nuclear capability.