Natalia Veselnitskaya, the Russian lawyer whose 2016 meeting with Trump campaign members was a major point in 'Russiagate' conspiracy theory, has been suspended from Twitter for reasons unknown.Veselnitskaya's account was greyed-out on Monday, with the only explanation given that Twitter suspends accounts that violate the rules. Which rules she might have broken was left unsaid.On Friday, a pair of self-proclaimed (and anonymous) data scientists claimed they had discovered a "bot network" of accounts supporting Veselnitskaya on Twitter.Browder retweeted the thread with their claims, calling it "great analysis."Even though the final report by special counsel Robert Mueller failed to find any evidence of conspiracy or even cooperation between President Donald Trump's campaign and the Russian government, mainstream media and Democrats have not given up on their "Russian meddling"claims - including the meeting Veselnitskaya had in June 2016 at Trump Tower.Breathlessly reported as the Kremlin's attempt to give "dirt" on Hillary Clinton to Donald Trump Jr. and other campaign officials, Veselnitskaya's meeting amounted to lobbying against the Magnitsky Act for Fusion GPS - the same firm hired by the Clinton campaign to assemble the so-called Steele Dossier accusing Trump of Russian ties.Twitter does not comment on individual suspensions. RT has reached out to Veselnitskaya for comment. As of Monday evening, her account remained suspended.