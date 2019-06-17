Puppet Masters
Netanyahu's wife convicted of fraud and breach of trust, but slapped on the wrist with small fine
teleSUR
Sun, 16 Jun 2019 00:00 UTC
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife, Sara Netanyahu, appeared Sunday in court to admit criminal offense over the ill-usage of public funds to pay for expensive meals.
The court accepted a plea bargain in which she consented to admit having fraudulently exploited the mistakes of a government employee between 2010 and 2013, to spend more than US$100,000 of state funds on catering hundreds of meals delivered by expensive restaurants, all of this despite having an in-house cook paid by the state.
Under the agreement, a fraud charge was reduced to a smaller offense and she will pay the state 45,000 shekels (US$12,490) in reimbursement and a 10,000 shekel (US$2,775) fine in compensation. Yet corruption charges against her would be dropped.
After prosecutors abandoned the more serious offense, the judge approved the plea deal convicting her of the criminal charge of exploiting on purpose and for her own profit another person's misuse of state money.
Netanyahu's lawyer told the court his client had already been sufficiently punished by public humiliation during the highly publicized investigation.
The PM's wife has many times been subject to controversy throughout her husband's political career. For instance, and added to the fraud case, she has been accused of severe mistreatment from employees.
Sunday's verdict just ended one of the cases against the Prime minister's family, although Benjamin Netanyahu still faces the high probability of three corruption charges before the end of this year. While he could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, he has denied all of the accusations.
The first of the three case concerns costly gifts allegedly received from billionaires in exchange of political favors. The second and third involve conniving with the country's most important newspaper along with Israeli telecoms provider Bezek for favorable coverage and positive stories.
Recent Comments
The most recent tankers attacked were two of Iran's better clients. One owned by a Japanese company and the other owned by a private entrueprener....
Might like to add that William Pepper's book, An Act Of State, opened my eyes to the jury trial which the King family won. I had never heard of it...
Even though the article is attempting to show the fraud that is 'Global Warming' (oops; got their slogan wrong, had to change it) to 'Climate...
Mindfulness, Ha ha ha ha ha ha, your having a laugh. A revolutionary way to correct the narrow mindedness, that so circles anyone with a mobile...
This article is full of little gems. Like; "Trump Administration was funnelling taxpayer dollars to a smear campaign accusing US citizens of dual...
Comment: By all accounts Benjamin Netanyahu should be convicted on corruption charges and jailed for all his misdoings. But even if he is, the sad truth of the matter is that Israel has a plethora of pathological and power-hungry politicos just waiting in the wings to perpetuate their policies of imperialism and destruction.