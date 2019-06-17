"We clearly had a mistake in the implementation of the alert," Muilenburg said.



"When I make comments about the previous design and how we followed those processes, that's something we put a lot of thought and depth of analysis into. That doesn't mean that it can't be improved."



Muilenburg went on to call the crashes of the Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines jets a "defining moment" for Boeing, but said he thinks the result will be a "better and stronger company."

Speaking on the eve of the Paris airshow, Boeing CEO, Dennis Muilenburg, admitted to reporters thatof the top-selling plane killed 346 people, and he promised transparency as the U.S. aircraft maker tries to get the grounded model back in flight.He expressed confidence that the Boeing 737 Max would be cleared to fly again later this year.Additionally, the embattled CEO confirmed the company is undergoing a multi-faceted review of 737 Max design, noting that regulators are examining the 737 Max software, angle-of-attack disagree alert, and are also studying "every element of training syllabus."