One source familiar told Mediaite the changes came amidst mounting complaints from NBC News chief Andy Lack about a dip in MSNBC's ratings following the end of the Mueller investigation. In May, ratings for the network in the advertiser coveted 25-54 demo were down 32% year over year.Apparently MNSBC doesn't think their financial woes are newsworthy given that they didn't run any breathless stories about their own failings.
News of MSNBC's collapse can't come as a surprise to insiders who undoubtedly are fully aware that their audience no longer trusts them.
MSNBC viewers were asked: How much do you agree that MSNBC regularly reports made up or fake news about Donald Trump and his administration?
What do you expect from a channel that boasts disgraced liar, Brian Williams, and race pimp, Al Sharpton?