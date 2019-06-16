© Galadari Printing & Publishing LLC



Trump attached his latest denunciation of the mayor to a retweet by Katie Hopkins about crime in "Khan's Londonistan" - using a term widely perceived as a pejorative reference to the British capital's Muslim population and Khan's Pakistan ancestry."LONDON needs a new mayor ASAP. Khan is a disaster - will only get worse!" Trump wrote in response to Hopkins' tweet, later adding the mayor was "a national disgrace who is destroying" the city.Trump said the mayor should "focus on crime in London, not me," and made a derisive reference to Khan's height.At that time, the mayor's spokesman called Trump's tweets "childish" and "beneath the president of the United States."On a trip to London in July last year, Trump accused Khan of doing "a very bad job on terrorism," linking immigration to a deadly wave of crime in London.The feud began when Khan, the son of a bus driver who emigrated from Pakistan in the 1960s, criticized Trump's travel ban on people from certain Muslim countries.