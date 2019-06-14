AG Barr's review of the FISA abuses and surveillance against Trump's campaign is "broad in scope and multifaceted," according to the DOJ letter.The letter to Nadler, penned by Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd, indicates Fusion GPS, foreign intelligence services and non-governmental organizations and individuals are all a target of US Attorney John Durham's investigation into the origins of Spygate."The Review is broad in scope and multifaceted, and isas well as non-governmental organizations and individuals," Boyd wrote.Durham's investigation of the investigations involving both the 2016 presidential campaigns (plural) is so massive that the Justice Department had to clear existing office space to make room for the team of US Attorneys, other personnel and DOJ employees.Although Boyd did not specify, it is publicly known that Australian, British and perhaps Turkish intel groups were involved in the spying campaign against Trump and his associates during the 2016 presidential election.According to George Papadopoulos, the 'honeypot' named 'Azra Turk' who approached him and tried to seduce him to obtain information about Trump's 2016 campaign was "CIA and affiliated with Turkish intel."The new DOJ letter also indicates thatwho hired former British spy Christopher Steele to compile a 35-page Russia dossier to smear Donald Trump and his associates.Hillary Clinton paid for the Russia dossier and hid the payments to Steele by funneling the money through the DNC's law firm, Perkins Coie.The phony dossier was then used by the FBI to obtain a FISA warrant and three subsequent renewals on Trump campaign advisor Carter Page.Screenshot of DOJ letter: