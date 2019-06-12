© REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

the sanctions don't work and that "all decent people" support removing them.

The prime minister of the German state of Thuringia joined the chorus of resounding voices against sanctions on Russia, arguing that the "inefficient" penalties don't deliver peace in Ukraine but increase suffering.He isn't the only head of a German state to lash out at the sweeping sanctions the US and EU imposed on Moscow in 2014. The sanctions followed the armed conflict in Eastern Ukraine that broke out after local residents denounced the Western-backed coup in Kiev.The sanctions - which the EU recently prolonged until July 31 - seem to have inflicted less damage on Russia-Germany trade than expected. In April, the Russian-German Chamber of Commerce recorded the highest level of German investment in Russia since before the 2008 financial crisis.According to a statement from the chamber, the total volume of financial inflows from German investors amounted to €3.2 billion (US$3.6bn) in 2018, exceeding Deutsche Bundesbank forecasts that the figure would reach a maximum level of €2.1 billion.