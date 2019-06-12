© Reuters/Jonathan Ernst



The United States is ramping up cyber operations targeting Russia and other so-called adversaries, in what US National Security Advisor John Bolton says is a response to election meddling.Speaking at the Wall Street Journal's CFO Network conference on Tuesday, Bolton saidUnder a new presidential directive, the administration has "fundamentally changed the way the United States government makes decisions about offensive cyber operations," Bolton said, adding thatThough Bolton said the measures were intended to "avoid conflict," the hawkish White House adviser couldn't resist some public sabre rattling."The purpose ... is to say to Russia, or anybody else that's engaged in cyber operations against us, 'you will pay a price,'" he said. "We will impose costs on you until you get the point."Bolton maintained thatPerhaps the most bellicose figure in the White House on foreign policy matters, Bolton has long argued for a more hostile footing in cyberspace. In an op-ed for the Hill last year, he urged the US to launch a "retaliatory cyber campaign" against Russia, which has apparently now become policy.while Democrats in Congress push ahead with investigations into alleged Russian election interference, and whether the president obstructed the special counsel probe into the so-called meddling.