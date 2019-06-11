© Pixabay

Indian media suggested a missing Indian Air Force AN-32 transport aircraft had been captured by aliens, before it was announced that the wreckage had been found by the military on Tuesday.The AN-32 military aircraft disappeared in Mechuka in Arunachal Pradesh near the border with China last Monday, with 13 people on board. It lost contact after it took off from Jorhat in Assam.The idea was largely mocked on social media, with criticism that the news channel is making light of the serious situation.