New technologies make jobs less labor-intensive and the labor market more global. Employers who benefit from it should be prepared to make concessions to their workers in return, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has said."It's quite possible that the future belongs to the four-day week as the foundation of the social labor contract," Medvedev said as an example of what corporations may offer laborers in the future.Some pilot projects indicate the same may happen with the four-day week, Medvedev suggested, adding that shorter work weeks would help tackle problems like burnout, a condition that the World Health Organization classified as a disease just last month.