Science & Technology
First known 'intergalactic bridge' discovered 10 million light-years away
RT
Tue, 11 Jun 2019 14:54 UTC
The mysterious trail of magnetic fields and electrons connects two clusters of galaxies named Abell 0399 and Abell 0401. The find offers astronomers new insight into the "cosmic web" of filamentary structures that connect distant objects in the universe.
"Until today, a magnetic field had never been observed in the filaments that connect the clusters between them. The filaments of this web are in fact extremely rarefied and difficult to observe," read the statement announcing the findings.
LoFar is a large radio telescope network made up of more than 25 thousand antennas spread over 51 stations, mainly in the Netherlands but also across Europe. It's designed to explore the universe at low radio frequencies.
The findings were published in the journal Science, but there's still a lot to be learned from the groundbreaking discovery, such as whether emissions detected in this connective filament are a common phenomenon in space, beyond galaxy clusters.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Russian PM: 4-day week may be future of labor in technology-changed word
- 'They don't have a clue' - Trump blames Fed for strong dollar, says interest rates 'way too high'
- Warmonger Bolton says US engaging in offensive cyber ops to show Russia, others 'price' of interference
- Texas mother claims she was kicked out of public pool for breastfeeding baby
- Unintended consequences: Since #MeToo, a majority of male managers are uncomfortable participating in work activities with women
- First known 'intergalactic bridge' discovered 10 million light-years away
- Oxfam failed to act on early warnings about staff's sexual misconduct in Haiti - reports
- Gold is always shiny but US dollar is a 'hyperinflated bubble' ready to pop - RT's Keiser Report
- Legalized highway robbery: Texas seizes money and property with little oversight or transparency
- Trump's immigration reform deal to end catch-and-release of migrants & defund cartel labor-trafficking business
- Fed Ex will no longer provide express shipping for Amazon
- US Department of Veterans Affairs bans smoking at all healthcare facilities
- India: Three men accused of the rape, torture and murder of little girl given life sentences
- June snowfall in the mountains of northern Spain
- Prime Minister of Poland signs global appeal to stop 5G
- Super-soldier diet? Pentagon eyes controversial keto diet in bid to build more lethal warriors
- Caitlin Johnstone: On authentic spirituality
- Drama on the tarmac: US judge foils secret deportation to Israel
- Ontario doctors warn of rising health care costs after 5G roll out
- Tar and natural gas bubble up through streets near La Brea tar pits
- 'They don't have a clue' - Trump blames Fed for strong dollar, says interest rates 'way too high'
- Warmonger Bolton says US engaging in offensive cyber ops to show Russia, others 'price' of interference
- Trump's immigration reform deal to end catch-and-release of migrants & defund cartel labor-trafficking business
- Prime Minister of Poland signs global appeal to stop 5G
- Drama on the tarmac: US judge foils secret deportation to Israel
- "We are Golunov": Unanswered questions and inconsistencies in arrest of Russian journalist exposing corruption
- The state of the American economy
- Leaks raise questions about 'impartiality' of probe that sent ex-Brazil president Lula to prison
- What exactly did Pompeo mean when he vowed to 'push back' against Corbyn?
- Billionaire Koch brothers to back Dems pushing mass immigration, free trade
- Google earned $4.7 bn from news in 2018 even as media groups' income shrunk: Study
- China says its May trade surplus was $41.65 billion, significantly more than expected
- German FM warns against 'dangerous military escalation' between US & Iran
- Who's meddling now? Pompeo promises US will try to stop Corbyn from being elected
- Dermer: Israel is a more important ally to US than Britain
- Meadows: FBI knew 'within 60 days' Russia probe was 'built on foundation of sand'
- The cases against Assange are a red herring: Destroying WikiLeaks is the ultimate goal
- The Trust Project: Big Media and Silicon Valley's weaponized algorithms that silence dissent - and bolster mainstream news visibility
- China cuts exports of rare earth elements amid worsening trade war with US
- US 'cannot expect to stay safe' after launching economic war - Iranian FM Zarif
- Russian PM: 4-day week may be future of labor in technology-changed word
- Texas mother claims she was kicked out of public pool for breastfeeding baby
- Unintended consequences: Since #MeToo, a majority of male managers are uncomfortable participating in work activities with women
- Oxfam failed to act on early warnings about staff's sexual misconduct in Haiti - reports
- Gold is always shiny but US dollar is a 'hyperinflated bubble' ready to pop - RT's Keiser Report
- Legalized highway robbery: Texas seizes money and property with little oversight or transparency
- Fed Ex will no longer provide express shipping for Amazon
- US Department of Veterans Affairs bans smoking at all healthcare facilities
- India: Three men accused of the rape, torture and murder of little girl given life sentences
- Facebook says using the word "honk" violates its community standards
- Seattle, Washington gridlocked over chronic homelessness
- Why should we care about Kim Dotcom's possible extradition to the US?
- Helicopter crashes into New York City's Hudson River - pilot survives
- The great American economic growth myth is the ground for socialism's rise
- Yeah nah, mate! New Zealanders ignore nationwide gun confiscation program
- The campaign to let kids, inmates vote just another sign the Left has completely lost it
- Disputed Da Vinci painting shows up on Saudi crown prince's superyacht
- Refugee sets himself ablaze at Australian-run detention center
- Morrissey hasn't turned right: He only highlights how our establishment has turned insane
- Helicopter crash-lands on roof of Manhattan building - one dead
- Ancient fingerprints help unravel just who was making pots at Chaco Canyon
- Giant Pleistocene wolf discovered in Yakuti, Russia - still snarling after 40,000 years
- 3,000 year old city gates of 'Aramaic kingdom' found in Golan Heights
- Prehistoric stone engraved with horses and geometric motifs found in France
- In ancient China, pet crickets spent the winter in opulent gourds
- Three months after D-Day in 1944, French locals and American troops were on the verge of confrontation
- Hoard of the rings: Novel type of Bronze Age cereal-based product discovered
- Flashback Best of the Web: Soviets say Allied version of D-Day is a 'distortion' of history
- Victorian-era solar eclipse film restored to 4k as 19th century 'magic' meets 21st technology
- Stone artefacts from 2.6 million years ago are the earliest Homo tools ever found in Ethopia
- The 'death jars' of Laos continue to mystify
- Why conservatives should hate the Reformation (which ruined everything)
- Ancient faeces reveals early settler parasite infection
- 'Domachowo Paupers Bible': Centuries old polychrome paintings discovered under floorboards of Polish church
- Oldest-known Christian church unearthed outside Egypt's Alexandria
- 5000 year old "birdman" burial in Siberia puzzles scientists
- Possible traces of 'lost' Stone Age settlement discovered beneath the North Sea
- The mystery of human bipedality
- Bill and Hillary Clinton delved deeply into Haitian voodoo and black magic ceremonies
- Declassified documents show how Israel made sure expelled Arabs would never be able to return to their villages
- First known 'intergalactic bridge' discovered 10 million light-years away
- Too fast for slo-mo: Hairy frogfish and trap-jaw ants' bites are incredibly quick
- How simulation neurons help us understand the minds of others
- Site of biggest ever meteorite collision in the UK discovered
- Beta Taurid meteor shower may pack an unexpected punch
- Giant stellar eruption detected for the first time
- International Astronomical Union concerned about satellite 'constellations' interfering with ground-based observations
- 1 in 7000 Chance: Football field-sized asteroid could hit Earth this year
- Prehistoric relative of beech and oak trees is first of its kind found below the Equator
- Pollution from Roman-era stored in ice of Mont Blanc
- DARPA developing tech that 'taps into human brain' with mind-controlling drones
- Scientists warn Russian volcano could cause destruction on scale of Pompeii
- Ancient Siberia was home to previously unknown humans - Theory of Native American ancestors rewritten
- KLM funding development of new 'Flying-V' plane: Potential to revolutionise air travel
- The surprising promise of inducing torpor
- It's a planet! Two newborn exoplanets caught sucking in matter from distant star
- Russian MoD publishes test launch video of impossibly fast missile
- Physicists say they can predict quantum jumps, 'save Schrödinger's cat'
- Human evolution is still happening - possibly faster than ever
- Why the world looks different from one person to the next
- June snowfall in the mountains of northern Spain
- Tar and natural gas bubble up through streets near La Brea tar pits
- Giant hailstones hit Munich and Bavaria as storms continue across Germany
- 'Since when does Ohio get earthquakes?' Magnitude 4.0 earthquake shakes near Cleveland
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Trial of the century classifying a Grand Solar Minimum
- 'Worst invasion in 60 years': Huge plague of locusts wreak havoc on Italy's island of Sardinia
- Rare double waterspout spins through the sky above beachgoers in southern Thailand
- Flash floods sweep vehicles away in China after heavy rainstorm
- Flash floods and storms reportedly kill 31 people in Iran - 25 by lightning strikes
- Sulawesi in Indonesia engulfed by floods, thousands evacuated
- 2 more dead gray whales have been found in Alaska, bringing the year's toll to 75 along the US West Coast
- 5 killed in floods and landslides in Tajikistan and Afghanistan
- Metro stations and streets flooded after heavy rainfall in Ankara, Turkey
- 6 dead, 1 missing after heavy rain causes flooding in southeast China
- Lightning strike kills Florida motorcyclist on I-95 in Volusia County
- One dead and several injured as crane smashes into Dallas apartment block during storm
- Huge outbreak of noctilucent clouds occur in Europe, US
- Mount Sinabung erupts in western Indonesia - ash spewed 7km high
- 'Punched in the Face': U.S. Floods snarl trucks, trains and barges
- India faces drought crisis across nation
- Multiple reports of meteor fireball soaring over Brazil
- Massive meteor fireball over Adelaide, Australia
- Large Fireball Lights up Skies Over Andalucia, Southern Spain
- Driver shocked as meteor fireball flashes across south east England
- Mystery surrounds 'massive bang' in Plymouth, England
- Nighttime meteor fireball reported flying over Germany, France
- Meteor fireball captured over northern Germany
- Meteor fireball flies over La Aparecida, Spain
- Meteor fireball lights up Queensland sky in Australia
- Meteor fireball lights up Northern New Zealand's sky
- Meteor fireball detonates over Australia's Northern Territory, turns night into day
- Meteor fireball sails over southern Wales, UK
- Spectacular light show as meteor fireball lights up south-eastern Australia
- Home surveillance camera captures exploding meteor as it lights up sky in Seattle, Washington
- Meteor fireball seen over north-central and east Texas
- Powerful, mysterious explosion heard in Grand'Anse, Haiti likely a meteorite
- Mysterious, loud cannon-like boom heard in western Nebraska town
- Meteor fireball flies over Switzerland, Austria, Slovenia, Germany, Italy and France
- Meteor fireball captured flying over central eastern Brazil
- Meteor fireball lights up sky over Katingan Regency, Indonesia
- Super-soldier diet? Pentagon eyes controversial keto diet in bid to build more lethal warriors
- Ontario doctors warn of rising health care costs after 5G roll out
- Impossible Burger attacks Moms Across America for publishing glyphosate results
- Documentary 'Just One Drop': Countering misinformation about homeopathy
- A psychopath's dream: The plain and horrible physics and biophysics of wireless technology
- Can you do 40 pushups? Harvard scientists say your risk of heart attack is over 30 times less
- Are hair, skin and nail supplements a worthy investment?
- Understanding constipation
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #17 - Attack of the Soyboys - The Feminization of Men
- Twenty-four cases of the mumps confirmed at the University of Florida
- Harvard researchers say certain ADHD medications may increase risk of psychosis
- Low carb and mental health: The food-mood connection
- Anxiety may be alleviated by regulating gut bacteria
- New study shows humans breathe in, eat about 50,000 plastic particles a year
- Nipah virus case confirmed in Kerala, India - Authorities on high alert following outbreak last year
- Mum dies after shunning NHS treatment for curable cancer and going vegan instead
- Intravenous vitamin C is a cancer killer and the FDA wants it banned
- New evidence connects ultra-processed foods to a range of health risks
- Heartburn drugs linked to fatal heart and kidney disease, stomach cancer
- Can science tell us how much alcohol you can drink safely?
- Caitlin Johnstone: On authentic spirituality
- How listening to music 'significantly impairs' creativity
- Stoic practices that can make us happier ...or less unhappy
- Men more likely than women to face mental illness and substance abuse
- Research helps shed new light on circadian clocks
- The Healing Power of Gardens: Oliver Sacks on the Psychological and Physiological Consolations of Nature
- What does it mean to suffer consciously?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Transformation or Degradation? The Many Faces of Suffering
- Illeism: New research finds this ancient rhetorical trick leads to wiser reasoning
- Research reveals majority of atheists believe in a supernatural phenomenon or entity despite their trust in science
- Misology: The hatred of reason and argument deprives us of truth and knowledge
- The vagus nerve is the key to well-being
- Jordan Peterson: 'Jesus was the only true Christian - Catholicism is as sane as people can get'
- New neurons form in the brain into the tenth decade of life
- Atheist philosopher thinks it's reasonable to argue against reason
- Dim future? IQ rates are mysteriously declining throughout much of the developed world
- Actor John Cleese talks to reincarnation researcher Dr Jim Tucker about children's past life memories
- Free will is real - you make choices, even if your atoms don't
- Common defense mechanisms and what their use says about our personal development
- Religious couples tend to have happier marriages
- David Paulides: 'Bow hunters are now being found in bizarre circumstances'
- 'Wow, what is that?' Navy pilots report Unexplained Flying Objects
- 'Look at it fly!': Navy pilots report seeing UFOs
- The Paranormal Roots of the Pentagon's UFO Program
- Famed UFO researcher, Stanton Friedman, dead at 84
- Churches combine forces in Rome to learn best exorcism practices because of rise in possession cases
- UFO researcher claims there's an underwater alien base under the Great Lakes
- Best of the Web: What The Hell Is Going On With UFOs And The Department Of Defense?
- 'Yeti' footprint photographed near Nepal Base Camp, says Indian Army
- 'UFO falls from sky' against double rainbow after being 'struck by lightning'
- Secret US aircraft or UFO? San Antonio woman films mysterious 'craft' flying over neighborhood
- Best of the Web: UK police: 'Drone' that shut down Gatwick Airport for days last December 'could see what was happening on runways, was eavesdropping on radio communications'
- From AAWSAP to AATIP: How the Pentagon's UFO program changed names, and focus
- Best of the Web: 26 electricity poles in a row collapse on a street in Seattle for no apparent reason
- Russia's paranormal soldiers and military dolphin telepathy revealed by defense ministry magazine
- Michigan couple says they caught a ghost on camera after finding scratches on baby's face
- Drone films site of mysterious death of Russian hikers 60 years ago as probe reopened
- Helicopter pilot sees UFO through his night vision goggles over Las Vegas
- Oldest pyramid on Earth is hidden in Antarctica, claims researcher
- DNA testing needed to help identify mystery animal that attacked and killed North Carolina teacher
- Stunned Finnish Coast Guard spots '3-headed sea monster'... turns out to be a 'Russian yacht'
- Giant 'Yoshi the Fish' helps keep Indian beach clean
- Key asset: Police dog sniffs out car keys lost in woman's backyard
- Google deploys squads to destroy offensive books, videos, websites
- Curious shark checks out swimmer at Panama City, Florida beach
- Hillary refers to herself 106 times during high school graduation speech
- Bolton announces 7 new wars in honor of Memorial Day
- 'Hot podium guy for PM': Twitter hails unlikely successor to Theresa May
- New York Times wins Pulitzer for publishing blatant lies
- Satire: Facebook claims party celebrating Candace Owens's suspension was 'honest mistake'
- "Only we are allowed to spy on people" says Google
- 'Trump, Russia, possible collusion' - fake news pundits' hysteria set to music
- No dairy projectiles: Cops ask McDonald's to halt milkshake sales while Farage is in town
- Puppy-loving president of Turkmenistan gifts military with delightful dogs
- In celebration of Russia's taste for speed and legendary bad roads, 'tractor racing' poised to become 'new national sport'
- Grand Theft Ursus: Cheeky bear leaves Russian hunters without food
- Confusion: Biden says 'Margaret Thatcher' called him with concerns about Trump
- Twitter has 'whale of a time' over the Russian 'spy whale'
- Be scared, be very scared! Whales, crickets, and other fearsome Russian doomsday weapons
- Transgender man wins first place in cooking contest
Quote of the Day
Returning hate for hate multiplies hate, adding deeper darkness to a night already devoid of stars. Darkness cannot drive out darkness: only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that. Hate multiplies hate, violence multiplies violence, and toughness multiplies toughness in a descending spiral of destruction.
Recent Comments
These liberal cities wont be happy until the are total complete slums and diseases break out. The left will be shown the error of its ways by...
The US have gone down the lawlessness path too far to turn back. A total disregard for their own laws, for international laws, for human dignity...
How many of the men making pottery identified as women? :)
I hope they remove more words and posts, because that activity right there will be their downfall. They are straddling the legal line between...
Bottom line: Homeopathy works - without side effects. I've used it for 40 years. It both reduces symptoms and supports the body's healing process.