© Refugio Collado Jermoso

in the north of the country the conditions are still distinctly wintry.

Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow... Big time snow at Refugi Niu de l'Àliga, Tosa d'Alp, Spain at 2550 m in the Pyrenees this morning. June 11. Missing winter yet? Report: @Meteo-Pyrnees pic.twitter.com/5tQXHXSzQF — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) June 11, 2019



Minimums were below zero in parts of central and northern Spain over the weekendAs the middle of June approaches it is safe to say that summer weather is practically guaranteed for the next three months along the Mediterranean coast of Spain and in southern inland areas,Over the weekend temperatures dropped to below zero in many areas of higher ground in central and northern Spain,The Aemet forecast is for minimums on Tuesday to be as low as 4 degrees in the provincial capitals of Soria and Teruel, and with rain sweeping across the north those of us basking in the sun on the Costas might spare a thought for those less fortunate than themselves!