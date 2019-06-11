As the middle of June approaches it is safe to say that summer weather is practically guaranteed for the next three months along the Mediterranean coast of Spain and in southern inland areas, but in fact the onset of summer is a little later this year than in recent years and in the north of the country the conditions are still distinctly wintry.
Over the weekend temperatures dropped to below zero in many areas of higher ground in central and northern Spain, and there was even snow in the mountains of the Picos de Europa, in northern León and Asturias. The Aemet forecast is for minimums on Tuesday to be as low as 4 degrees in the provincial capitals of Soria and Teruel, and with rain sweeping across the north those of us basking in the sun on the Costas might spare a thought for those less fortunate than themselves!
Big time snow at Refugi Niu de l'Àliga, Tosa d'Alp, Spain at 2550 m in the Pyrenees this morning. June 11.