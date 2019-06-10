Cops
© TT News Agency/Johan Nilsson/via REUTERS
Police shot and injured a man exhibiting "threatening behavior" at Malmo Central Station in Sweden on Monday morning. Parts of the neighborhood have been labeled notorious 'no-go' areas for drug and gang crime.

The station was evacuated and a bomb squad has been called to the scene. No other injuries have been reported. It's too early to say whether the incident is terrorism related, police said.

The man reportedly threatened to blow up the train station and said he had weapons and explosives in his bag, Expressen reports.

Authorities were called to the busy train station in southern Sweden after receiving reports of a man behaving threateningly. "The police were sent there and were forced to shoot him," police press officer Calle Persson said, 24Malmo reports.

He was shot in both of his legs and is being treated in hospital. Police said that the man was "not cooperative" and appeared to continue to behave in a threatening manner in the hospital. He is believed to be about 44 years old and a resident of the city.

Sweden suffered a serious terrorist attack in 2017, when a supporter of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) rammed a truck onto a busy street in Stockholm, killing five people.

A number of media reports have claimed neighborhoods in Malmo are 'no go zones' as a result of gang violence. The city has seen a large influx of immigrants which reportedly put a strain on its resources.