Puppet Masters
Iranian FM says ditching dollar will bring stop to US economic terrorism
Sputnik
Sun, 09 Jun 2019 16:39 UTC
Speaking at a high school event in Tehran on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that much of the United States' economic influence would "go away" if countries around the world were to ditch the dollar as the basis for their international trade.
"America's power rests on the dollar; a great part of America's economic power will go away if countries eliminate the dollar from their economic systems", the minister said.
Zarif went on to say that Washington was trying to beef up pressure on Tehran "out of desperation" and slammed the US-led economic war as "economic terrorism".
"It amounts, by definition, to economic terrorism because the United States is putting pressure in terms of what its president calls warfare on normal ordinary Iranians in order to change the policies of their government", he told reporters on the side-lines of the event.
The Iranian minister is not the only high-ranking official to have slammed the US dollar in recent days; on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that after becoming the global reserve currency, the dollar has turned into a "tool for the issuing country to put pressure on the rest if the world".
"Countries that used to preach free trade with fair and open competition now use the language of trade war and sanctions; they use blatant economic raiding, intimidation, and any non-market methods to eliminate competition", Putin said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
The developments come against the backdrop of a new set of US sanctions on Tehran's petrochemical sector, targeting the country's largest holding group, Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company, among other firms.
The current US administration stepped up pressure on Iran since pulling out from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, on 8 May 2018 and reinstated all sanctions against Tehran.
Last month, Washington upped the ante by deploying the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group and a bomber task force to the Gulf to send a "clear and unmistakable message" to Iran. In addition, President Donald Trump has confirmed that the Pentagon will deploy 1,500 more troops to the region.
Tehran, meanwhile, announced that it would partially suspend its commitments under the nuclear deal, having set a 60-day deadline for the five remaining signatories to the deal - Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany - to ensure that Iranian interests are protected or else the country would resume enriching uranium at higher levels.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Jury awards $1.1 million to mother whose son was shot, stomped on by O.C. deputy
- Felix Sater: Noted over 100 times in Mueller report without mentioning deep-state connections to Clintons and Loretta Lynch
- ISIS is spreading through Africa, and only Russia can stop it
- Iran unveils domestic air defense missile system designed to destroy stealth targets
- Morality police: Iran shutters hundreds of restaurants in unusually severe Ramadan crackdown
- Iranian FM says ditching dollar will bring stop to US economic terrorism
- US envoy David Friedman puts foot in it: Says Israel has right to retain 'SOME' of West Bank, as Trump's peace plan takes flak
- DOJ docs show Bruce Ohr got $28k bonus and raise during Russiagate investigation
- 'Money is a great lubricant': Boris Johnson pledges to withhold £39bn Brexit bill to push new EU deal by Halloween
- Tit for tat: Venezuela halts services at consulates in Canada until it 'regains sovereignty in foreign policy'
- Key asset: Police dog sniffs out car keys lost in woman's backyard
- Moldovan Parliament 'dissolved' by acting president after court suspends incumbent leader
- Ohio bakery awarded $11M from Oberlin College in libel suit over racist smear campaign
- Georgia professor claims illegal immigrants drain the US economy, outrage ensues with calls for his firing
- Hillary Clinton's brother Tony Rodham has died
- AFP raids on journalists: Laws against terrorism and espionage are actually being used to intimidate whistleblowers
- YouTube Just Fired the First Shot in a New War on Journalism
- Flashback: Not the first time: Australian public servant accuses AFP of political bias after Dutton au pair raids
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: How Responding to Evil Can Unite Humanity
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #17 - Attack of the Soyboys - The Feminization of Men
- Felix Sater: Noted over 100 times in Mueller report without mentioning deep-state connections to Clintons and Loretta Lynch
- ISIS is spreading through Africa, and only Russia can stop it
- Iran unveils domestic air defense missile system designed to destroy stealth targets
- Iranian FM says ditching dollar will bring stop to US economic terrorism
- US envoy David Friedman puts foot in it: Says Israel has right to retain 'SOME' of West Bank, as Trump's peace plan takes flak
- DOJ docs show Bruce Ohr got $28k bonus and raise during Russiagate investigation
- 'Money is a great lubricant': Boris Johnson pledges to withhold £39bn Brexit bill to push new EU deal by Halloween
- Tit for tat: Venezuela halts services at consulates in Canada until it 'regains sovereignty in foreign policy'
- Moldovan Parliament 'dissolved' by acting president after court suspends incumbent leader
- Hillary Clinton's brother Tony Rodham has died
- YouTube Just Fired the First Shot in a New War on Journalism
- Flashback: Not the first time: Australian public servant accuses AFP of political bias after Dutton au pair raids
- Meadows: FBI knew 'within 60 days' that Russia probe 'built on a foundation of sand'
- Jordan's King tells Kushner Palestinians must have a state
- Best of the Web: Putin and Xi step up the strategic game
- Symbolic: Oak tree planted by Trump and Macron at White House dies
- "Economic terrorism": Iran says US sanctions prove call for talks was "deceitful & untrue"
- Australian police raid even more journalists over leaked documents
- 'Dialogue of Asian Civilizations' conference in Beijing presents a paradigm of harmony in opposition to Western geopolitics
- Don't challenge our authority: How the police state muzzles our right to speak truth to power
- Jury awards $1.1 million to mother whose son was shot, stomped on by O.C. deputy
- Morality police: Iran shutters hundreds of restaurants in unusually severe Ramadan crackdown
- Ohio bakery awarded $11M from Oberlin College in libel suit over racist smear campaign
- Georgia professor claims illegal immigrants drain the US economy, outrage ensues with calls for his firing
- AFP raids on journalists: Laws against terrorism and espionage are actually being used to intimidate whistleblowers
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: How Responding to Evil Can Unite Humanity
- Cat among the pigeons: Russian-made TV show on Chernobyl to suggest possible CIA involvement in nuclear accident
- Moscow named among world's top 10 most attractive tourism destinations
- What 'Chernobyl' TV show got right and wrong - According to Major General who oversaw clean-up
- Best of the Web: 'Chernobyl' is a blast of a TV series - but don't call it 'authentic'
- 3 US tourists found dead under mysterious circumstances in Domninican Republic resort
- Yellow Vests 'Act 30': Tensions & tear gas fly high in southern France
- Insane American hunter in viral photo of slain giraffe is 'proud to hunt' for conservation
- US Homeland Security reports 'egregious' violations at four ICE detainment facilities
- SOTT Focus: Glenn Greenwald Rips Liberals Begging For Censorship After YouTube 'Adpocalypse'
- Mohamed Noor, former Minneapolis police officer, sentenced to 12½ years in fatal shooting of Justine Ruszczyk
- Fighting back: Google discrimination case first brought by James Damore allowed to proceed
- Police sergeant arrested after allegedly lying about assault caught on body cam
- Lend me your ears: Vatican Radio broadcasts news in language of Caesar
- Mesa Police Chief Ramon Batista responds following vote of no confidence
- Giant Pleistocene wolf discovered in Yakuti, Russia - still snarling after 40,000 years
- 3,000 year old city gates of 'Aramaic kingdom' found in Golan Heights
- Prehistoric stone engraved with horses and geometric motifs found in France
- In ancient China, pet crickets spent the winter in opulent gourds
- Three months after D-Day in 1944, French locals and American troops were on the verge of confrontation
- Hoard of the rings: Novel type of Bronze Age cereal-based product discovered
- Flashback Best of the Web: Soviets say Allied version of D-Day is a 'distortion' of history
- Victorian-era solar eclipse film restored to 4k as 19th century 'magic' meets 21st technology
- Stone artefacts from 2.6 million years ago are the earliest Homo tools ever found in Ethopia
- The 'death jars' of Laos continue to mystify
- Why conservatives should hate the Reformation (which ruined everything)
- Ancient faeces reveals early settler parasite infection
- 'Domachowo Paupers Bible': Centuries old polychrome paintings discovered under floorboards of Polish church
- Oldest-known Christian church unearthed outside Egypt's Alexandria
- 5000 year old "birdman" burial in Siberia puzzles scientists
- Possible traces of 'lost' Stone Age settlement discovered beneath the North Sea
- The mystery of human bipedality
- Bill and Hillary Clinton delved deeply into Haitian voodoo and black magic ceremonies
- Declassified documents show how Israel made sure expelled Arabs would never be able to return to their villages
- 'Giants On Record': Author Hugh Newman explores the hidden history
- Giant stellar eruption detected for the first time
- International Astronomical Union concerned about satellite 'constellations' interfering with ground-based observations
- 1 in 7000 Chance: Football field-sized asteroid could hit Earth this year
- Prehistoric relative of beech and oak trees is first of its kind found below the Equator
- Pollution from Roman-era stored in ice of Mont Blanc
- DARPA developing tech that 'taps into human brain' with mind-controlling drones
- Scientists warn Russian volcano could cause destruction on scale of Pompeii
- Ancient Siberia was home to previously unknown humans - Theory of Native American ancestors rewritten
- KLM funding development of new 'Flying-V' plane: Potential to revolutionise air travel
- The surprising promise of inducing torpor
- It's a planet! Two newborn exoplanets caught sucking in matter from distant star
- Russian MoD publishes test launch video of impossibly fast missile
- Physicists say they can predict quantum jumps, 'save Schrödinger's cat'
- Human evolution is still happening - possibly faster than ever
- Why the world looks different from one person to the next
- What's happening to Jupiter's Great Red Spot? Astronomers see unravelling of 400-year-old storm
- Scientists spot 1,800 new supernovae in remarkable discovery using the Subaru Telescope
- SOTT Focus: Evolution's Struggle with Complexity and New Genes
- No boarding cards here: Facial recognition is transforming these airports
- NASA to form artificial night-time clouds over Marshall Islands to study atmosphere
- June snow blankets the Rockies, Cascades as massive snowpack remains in Colorado, California's Sierra
- Drivers reminded to be safe after June snowfall on British Columbia mountain passes
- Lightning bolt kills woman as two hillwalkers struck during storm in Highlands of Scotland
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: June snow Grand Canyon, France bombogenesis & more lost crops Ontario
- 'What is that?': Strange noises heard in Tennessee
- Torrential rain causes flooding in western Poland
- 'June-uary' brings wintry scene to highest peak in northeastern US
- Two weeks from summer, snow is still falling on parts of Washington
- Summer snow in Alberta, Canada
- More sinkholes in central Turkey appear
- 26 killed due to hail and dust storms in Uttar Pradesh, India
- May 2019 was second-wettest month on record in US, NOAA says
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Soaklahoma, kangaroos freeze in Australia & US corn assessment
- Storm Miguel batters western France, three dead after rescue boat capsizes
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - May 2019: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- Wettest day since record began in 1961 for Leon, Mexico - flash flood ensues
- Climate scientists astounded - No Arctic ice loss in 13 years - Early June Arctic ice growing!
- Glacier National Park quietly removes its 'Gone by 2020' signs which stated glaciers were disappearing - because they're actually growing
- Heavy rain, flash flooding threatens Southeast, US over weekend
- Flooding prompts emergency rescues and evacuations in Romania
- Multiple reports of meteor fireball soaring over Brazil
- Massive meteor fireball over Adelaide, Australia
- Large Fireball Lights up Skies Over Andalucia, Southern Spain
- Driver shocked as meteor fireball flashes across south east England
- Mystery surrounds 'massive bang' in Plymouth, England
- Nighttime meteor fireball reported flying over Germany, France
- Meteor fireball captured over northern Germany
- Meteor fireball flies over La Aparecida, Spain
- Meteor fireball lights up Queensland sky in Australia
- Meteor fireball lights up Northern New Zealand's sky
- Meteor fireball detonates over Australia's Northern Territory, turns night into day
- Meteor fireball sails over southern Wales, UK
- Spectacular light show as meteor fireball lights up south-eastern Australia
- Home surveillance camera captures exploding meteor as it lights up sky in Seattle, Washington
- Meteor fireball seen over north-central and east Texas
- Powerful, mysterious explosion heard in Grand'Anse, Haiti likely a meteorite
- Mysterious, loud cannon-like boom heard in western Nebraska town
- Meteor fireball flies over Switzerland, Austria, Slovenia, Germany, Italy and France
- Meteor fireball captured flying over central eastern Brazil
- Meteor fireball lights up sky over Katingan Regency, Indonesia
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #17 - Attack of the Soyboys - The Feminization of Men
- Twenty-four cases of the mumps confirmed at the University of Florida
- Harvard researchers say certain ADHD medications may increase risk of psychosis
- Low carb and mental health: The food-mood connection
- Anxiety may be alleviated by regulating gut bacteria
- New study shows humans breathe in, eat about 50,000 plastic particles a year
- Nipah virus case confirmed in Kerala, India - Authorities on high alert following outbreak last year
- Mum dies after shunning NHS treatment for curable cancer and going vegan instead
- Intravenous vitamin C is a cancer killer and the FDA wants it banned
- New evidence connects ultra-processed foods to a range of health risks
- Heartburn drugs linked to fatal heart and kidney disease, stomach cancer
- Can science tell us how much alcohol you can drink safely?
- Is there a proper way to shower?
- Breastfeeding boosts babies' brain growth
- British woman wakes up from coma speaking fluent French
- Burnout is an official medical diagnosis, World Health Organization says
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #17 - Are We Living In A Medical Police State?
- The cult of veganism is riddled with inconsistencies
- Consumer alert: Tylenol's empathy-killing properties confirmed in 2nd study
- Letter to doctors: It's time to redefine 'EMF sensitivity'
- Men more likely than women to face mental illness and substance abuse
- Research helps shed new light on circadian clocks
- The Healing Power of Gardens: Oliver Sacks on the Psychological and Physiological Consolations of Nature
- What does it mean to suffer consciously?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Transformation or Degradation? The Many Faces of Suffering
- Illeism: New research finds this ancient rhetorical trick leads to wiser reasoning
- Research reveals majority of atheists believe in a supernatural phenomenon or entity despite their trust in science
- Misology: The hatred of reason and argument deprives us of truth and knowledge
- The vagus nerve is the key to well-being
- Jordan Peterson: 'Jesus was the only true Christian - Catholicism is as sane as people can get'
- New neurons form in the brain into the tenth decade of life
- Atheist philosopher thinks it's reasonable to argue against reason
- Dim future? IQ rates are mysteriously declining throughout much of the developed world
- Actor John Cleese talks to reincarnation researcher Dr Jim Tucker about children's past life memories
- Free will is real - you make choices, even if your atoms don't
- Common defense mechanisms and what their use says about our personal development
- Religious couples tend to have happier marriages
- Study shows students learn better when they take handwritten notes
- Are people using YouTubers in place of having real relationships?
- Scientists learn that six in ten grieving people 'see or hear dead loved ones'
- David Paulides: 'Bow hunters are now being found in bizarre circumstances'
- 'Wow, what is that?' Navy pilots report Unexplained Flying Objects
- 'Look at it fly!': Navy pilots report seeing UFOs
- The Paranormal Roots of the Pentagon's UFO Program
- Famed UFO researcher, Stanton Friedman, dead at 84
- Churches combine forces in Rome to learn best exorcism practices because of rise in possession cases
- UFO researcher claims there's an underwater alien base under the Great Lakes
- Best of the Web: What The Hell Is Going On With UFOs And The Department Of Defense?
- 'Yeti' footprint photographed near Nepal Base Camp, says Indian Army
- 'UFO falls from sky' against double rainbow after being 'struck by lightning'
- Secret US aircraft or UFO? San Antonio woman films mysterious 'craft' flying over neighborhood
- Best of the Web: UK police: 'Drone' that shut down Gatwick Airport for days last December 'could see what was happening on runways, was eavesdropping on radio communications'
- From AAWSAP to AATIP: How the Pentagon's UFO program changed names, and focus
- Best of the Web: 26 electricity poles in a row collapse on a street in Seattle for no apparent reason
- Russia's paranormal soldiers and military dolphin telepathy revealed by defense ministry magazine
- Michigan couple says they caught a ghost on camera after finding scratches on baby's face
- Drone films site of mysterious death of Russian hikers 60 years ago as probe reopened
- Helicopter pilot sees UFO through his night vision goggles over Las Vegas
- Oldest pyramid on Earth is hidden in Antarctica, claims researcher
- DNA testing needed to help identify mystery animal that attacked and killed North Carolina teacher
- Key asset: Police dog sniffs out car keys lost in woman's backyard
- Google deploys squads to destroy offensive books, videos, websites
- Curious shark checks out swimmer at Panama City, Florida beach
- Hillary refers to herself 106 times during high school graduation speech
- Bolton announces 7 new wars in honor of Memorial Day
- 'Hot podium guy for PM': Twitter hails unlikely successor to Theresa May
- New York Times wins Pulitzer for publishing blatant lies
- Satire: Facebook claims party celebrating Candace Owens's suspension was 'honest mistake'
- "Only we are allowed to spy on people" says Google
- 'Trump, Russia, possible collusion' - fake news pundits' hysteria set to music
- No dairy projectiles: Cops ask McDonald's to halt milkshake sales while Farage is in town
- Puppy-loving president of Turkmenistan gifts military with delightful dogs
- In celebration of Russia's taste for speed and legendary bad roads, 'tractor racing' poised to become 'new national sport'
- Grand Theft Ursus: Cheeky bear leaves Russian hunters without food
- Confusion: Biden says 'Margaret Thatcher' called him with concerns about Trump
- Twitter has 'whale of a time' over the Russian 'spy whale'
- Be scared, be very scared! Whales, crickets, and other fearsome Russian doomsday weapons
- Transgender man wins first place in cooking contest
- SOTT Focus: Kremlin Fifth-Column Plot to Make Putin Look Short Revealed!
- Gorillas pose with anti-poaching rangers in truly lovely selfies
Quote of the Day
The liberty of a democracy is not safe if the people tolerate the growth of private power to a point where it comes stronger than their democratic state itself. That, in its essence, is fascism - ownership of government by an individual, by a group, or by any other controlling private power.
Recent Comments
Real men may or may not eat quiche, but the proof of the 'SBH'* is found in one simple four letter word: 'Tofu.' :O R.C. *Think of a funny...
Its sad our children will never know what snow is/was.
The liberal democrats are just like the old communist party IMO, they don't much care for reality and truth. Funny because democrats back then...
I thought they did a real good job on the show, but I didn't watch and fast forwarded through that whole animal killing part... I have no idea why...
A few days after the Bilderberg, a censorship purge burns through Youtube. Coincidence?
Comment: More recent news on the almighty dollar and the international movement away from it: