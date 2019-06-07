Society's Child
ISIS-couple accused of building deadly biological bomb on trial in Germany
RT
Fri, 07 Jun 2019 14:19 UTC
Covering their faces and refusing to speak, 30-year-old Tunisian Sief Allah and his 43-year-old German wife Yasmin began the first day of their 18 days of trial in the Dusseldorf Higher Regional Court Friday.
Although the couple refuses to cooperate, the state believes it has already gathered enough evidence to convict them by the end of August. They face up to 15 years in prison.
The two were arrested last summer following a police raid, accused of planning "to kill and wound the largest possible number of people" with a ricin bomb they made at home. Sief is alleged to have been in contact with people from the Islamic State who encouraged the attack, and had twice attempted to travel to Syria.
Prosecutors say that the authorities were tipped off when the couple ordered suspicious ingredients on the internet which they had used to create a small amount of ricin, a poison which is 6,000 times more potent than cyanide, and can be lethal if inhaled.
Police also found bomb components including 250 metal balls which could have been used as shrapnel, two bottles of nail polish remover and wires soldered onto lightbulbs. One expert said the attack could have killed as many as 100 people.
Quote of the Day
I believe Gandhi is the only person who knew about real democracy - not democracy as the right to go and buy what you want, but democracy as the responsibility to be accountable to everyone around you. Democracy begins with freedom from hunger, freedom from unemployment, freedom from fear, and freedom from hatred. To me, those are the real freedoms on the basis of which good human societies are based.
Recent Comments
check this one out, nearby: Ozero Klyuchevoye. [Link] You know that giant crater meant a giant eruption.
People dont have a clue. I have a daily diorama of extreme Latrino criminal activity living across the street for three years. Drug sales, child...
You only have to review the activities, going on in the different layers of Earth's atmosphere, to understand why. Earth's atmosphere is becoming...
Someone needs to do something. Finally someone is.
In case it isn't apparant, if it makes money for the filthy rich, including the political elite, it cannot be labelled as anything that may...