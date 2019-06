© Jeff Vendsel / Independent Journal

At first glance, it looks like a rain cloud.But in reality, the massive blob showing up Tuesday evening on the National Weather Service's radar in San Diego County was just a lot of ladybugs.After seeing it on the radar, Dandrea called a spotter near Wrightwood in the San Bernardino Mountains to ask what they were seeing.California is home to about 200 species of ladybugs, including the convergent lady beetle, according to the University of California Integrated Pest Management Program.In early spring, after temperatures reach 65 degrees, adult convergent lady beetles mate and migrate from the Sierra Nevada to valley areas where they eat aphids and lay eggs.In the early summer, once the aphid numbers decline, beetles become hungry and migrate to higher elevations, according to the UC program It wasn't immediately known what type of ladybugs were causing the phenomenon.But at least it wasn't locusts.