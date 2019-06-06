© Uganda Red Cross Society



Flood and Landslide High Risk Area

Flood events in Uganda 2019

Social Media

Video by @odoch_vincent streaming from #Bududa. Our search and rescue team working closely with the local @PoliceUg have retrieved 5 bodies & handed them to #Bukalasi police post. Efforts continue although the hills are steep & it is threatening to rain again. #Bududalandslides pic.twitter.com/Svje01uAew — Uganda Red Cross Soc (@UgandaRedCross) June 5, 2019



Bududalandslide Update

5th June, 2019

Rains started yesterday (4th June, 2019) at 8:30pm.

There are multiple landslides reported within Bududa. H/ver, our team has concetrated in the worst hit areas of- Bunamwamba North, Main & South.

5 comfirmed, search & rescue continues. pic.twitter.com/U5Yv8Hr4Dh — Uganda Red Cross Soc (@UgandaRedCross) June 5, 2019



We have retrived 2 bodies at Keija coffee shop at Namirembe guest house after heavy rains this afternoon left the coffee shop down. May their souls rest in peace. @PoliceUg @metpoliceug pic.twitter.com/6KC5MB2fkW — Uganda Red Cross Soc (@UgandaRedCross) June 4, 2019



At least 5 people have died after a series of landslides in the Eastern Region of Uganda.Uganda Broadcasting Coropration (UBC) said that multiple landslides were reported within Bududa district, 3 serious landslides hit Buwaali Sub-County in the areas of Bunamwamba North, Bunamwamba Main and Bunamwamba South.Local media reported that the rain also caused some flooding, with the River Summe breaking its banks in Bunamwamba Main.Uganda Red Cross Society said that their teams are on ground to conduct rapid assessment, concentrating in the worst hit areas of Bunamwamba North, Main and South.Bududa district is situated in the steep foothills of Mount Elgon, close to Uganda's border with Kenya and is known to be a high risk area for landslides. A study in 2016 revealed that deep rooted links to poverty, deforestation, soil erosion and poor local knowledge on disaster preparedness were responsible for failure to overcome the effects to landslides and floods in disaster prone communities.The district of Bududa was the scene of devastating landslides and floods in October last year, where at least 34 people died. In 2010 at least 100 people were killed in a landslide in the area.