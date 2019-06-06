Uganda Broadcasting Coropration (UBC) said that multiple landslides were reported within Bududa district, 3 serious landslides hit Buwaali Sub-County in the areas of Bunamwamba North, Bunamwamba Main and Bunamwamba South. Around 50 people are believed to be missing and 150 houses destroyed.
The landslides occurred during the night of 04 June to early 05 June, 2019, after a period of about 4 hours of heavy rain. Local media reported that the rain also caused some flooding, with the River Summe breaking its banks in Bunamwamba Main.
Uganda Red Cross Society said that their teams are on ground to conduct rapid assessment, concentrating in the worst hit areas of Bunamwamba North, Main and South.
Flood and Landslide High Risk Area
Bududa district is situated in the steep foothills of Mount Elgon, close to Uganda's border with Kenya and is known to be a high risk area for landslides. A study in 2016 revealed that deep rooted links to poverty, deforestation, soil erosion and poor local knowledge on disaster preparedness were responsible for failure to overcome the effects to landslides and floods in disaster prone communities.
The district of Bududa was the scene of devastating landslides and floods in October last year, where at least 34 people died. In 2010 at least 100 people were killed in a landslide in the area.
Flood events in Uganda 2019
This is the third major flooding or landslide event to hit the country since late April this year. Just a few days ago 8 people died in flooding in the country's capital, Kampala.
A storm that brought hail, strong winds and heavy rain to parts of eastern Uganda on 23 April left at least 18 people dead and displaced around 900 in Buyende and Kamuli districts.
Social Media
Video by @odoch_vincent streaming from #Bududa. Our search and rescue team working closely with the local @PoliceUg have retrieved 5 bodies & handed them to #Bukalasi police post. Efforts continue although the hills are steep & it is threatening to rain again. #Bududalandslides pic.twitter.com/Svje01uAew— Uganda Red Cross Soc (@UgandaRedCross) June 5, 2019
Bududalandslide Update— Uganda Red Cross Soc (@UgandaRedCross) June 5, 2019
5th June, 2019
Rains started yesterday (4th June, 2019) at 8:30pm.
There are multiple landslides reported within Bududa. H/ver, our team has concetrated in the worst hit areas of- Bunamwamba North, Main & South.
5 comfirmed, search & rescue continues. pic.twitter.com/U5Yv8Hr4Dh
We have retrived 2 bodies at Keija coffee shop at Namirembe guest house after heavy rains this afternoon left the coffee shop down. May their souls rest in peace. @PoliceUg @metpoliceug pic.twitter.com/6KC5MB2fkW— Uganda Red Cross Soc (@UgandaRedCross) June 4, 2019
Comment: 8 dead as flash floods hit Kampala, Uganda