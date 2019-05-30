© Uganda Red Cross Soc

"The flash floods have had a devastating effect on the lives of people, livestock, businesses, household items and has affected human settlement. Many people have been displaced while others have had to move to neighboring villages for shelter with relatives and close friends. Schools too have been affected and this has an impact on the education of children in the affected areas."

Uganda Red Cross Society reported on 29 May, 2019 that at least 8 people have died in recent flash flooding in the country.The fatalities occurred in the areas of Kikajjo, Lubowa and Lufuka in the south of Kampala after heavy rain from 26 May. Uganda Red Cross said that over 500 households were affected in the area, adding:Red Cross said they have provided tents and blankets to those displaced from their homes.A weather station in Jinja, an area to the north of the city, recorded 57mm of rain in 24 hours to 26 May. Further heavy rain has fallen since then, with Jinja recording 54mm of rain to 29 May.Elsewhere in the country, heavy rain affected parts of Western Region of Uganda from around 23 May. On 24 May Uganda Red Cross said that "districts like Kasese have seen water levels rising, causing flooding in some places. Our emergency response teams are closely monitoring the situation."