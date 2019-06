What makes this situation more insidious is that Facebook aided and abetted the doxxing by providing

The Daily Beast

with Brooks' personal information so that they could further antagonize.

A conservative, African-American forklift operator named Shawn Brooks allegedly made a funny, political viral video , so The Daily Beast doxxed and shamed him for his views. Author Kevin Poulson wasn't content to call Brooks out for being a conservative, but called his motives and his livelihood into question.The Daily Beast's editor, Noah Shachtman, referred to his quarry thusly: "I went looking for the Russian troll behind the 'Drunk Pelosi' viral video hoax. Turns out he's an itinerant forklift operator from the Bronx who's been secretly running hard-right 'news' outlets across social media for years." In another tweet he revealed: "He's the relatively rare African-American Trump superfan. And his support stems in part from his feeling that undocumented immigrants took away his opportunities as a day laborer."Appearing on CNN's Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter, Shachtman defended his author's actions. Apparently this is a very important story and doxxing this poor individual and ruining his life was necessary because ... Russia and fake news?His Daily Beast colleague, Sam Stein, went to bat for Shachtman, saying: "It's not just that he runs partisan news site + posted the video to make money. It's that this story shows disinformation isn't the purview of Russia alone." That's something that's pretty clear.Are they going to do a deep dive on reaction gifs? Is Pusheen the cat a real cat or is this more dark web disinformation? How many things on the internet actually aren't real? We're really through the looking glass here, people. The Daily Beast is on the case!As for Shawn Brooks, there's a twist. Brooks has since claimed that he did not make the video, he simply posted it.He is now launching a crowdfunding effort with the intention of exploring a lawsuit against The Daily Beast.My uncle Dave has posted articles from The Onion on his Facebook page, assuming that they were real: It's outrageous that they are recalling the American flag! No, Uncle Dave, that's from a satire site.Sharing a comical video on the internet can be instantly spun as some sort of disinformation hoax that requires a fact check. It can be alleged to threaten the very heart and soul of our precious democracy. This is disingenuous and frightening. (Consider the fact that thousands of "doctored" parody and satire videos of literally every politician imaginable are all over the internet.) No one on the internet is safe from malicious ideologues right now.In 2019, the politics of personal destruction has become a culture of personal destruction, and the journalism this has produced is becoming the norm.People like Kevin Poulsen, Noah Shachtman, Sam Stein, and Brian Stelter would be nothing more than pathetic punch lines if not for the lives they continue to ruin.The good news is that they can't really stop people from being funny and creative. God knows they are desperate to. Let's make these people irrelevant as soon as humanly possible.