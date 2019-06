© AFP / Francois Guillot

While it's advertised as a 'less-lethal' device, it shoots a 40-mm rubber 'bullet' - a large slug, capable of blowing eyes out, causing fractures and inflicting other serious injuries.

Several hundred people have shown up for the 'march of the mutilated' in Paris, protesting police brutality and demanding a ban on the weaponry law enforcement uses to control demonstrators.People gathered in central Paris on Sunday, the day after 'Act 29' of the Yellow Vest protests. The demonstrators carried banners, showing injuriesvarious protesters have received over the past few months and demanding a ban of the 'less-lethal' weapons used by police.All in all, the event was attended by some 300-400 protesters. A group of maimed Yellow Vests were also in attendance, with each one carrying a small placard highlighting the injury they received. "I've lost my sense of smell," "I've lost my eye at the age of 21," "I was shot by a LBD in my carotid artery," read some of the placards.LBD - launcher of defensive balls - is a weapon, commonly known as a 'flash-ball', which is used by French law enforcement during riot control operations.The protesters called to ban such launchers altogether, as well as another police implement - the GLI-F4 grenade - that has also caused many injuries among the Yellow Vests. The GLI-F4 is a so-called "instant tear gas grenade,"and capable of making a loud bang and releasing a small cloud of tear gas.Picking up such a grenade before detonation is a sure way to lose your hand. One of the protesters, who lost his right hand in a GLI-F4 explosion back in December, Antoine Boudinet, attended the march of maimed Yellow Vests."A total prohibition of all these [less-lethal weapons] is what we demand, as well as drastic changes in how the public order is being maintained in France," Boudinet told RT France.However, it was not only Yellow Vests who were hurt, some 1,797 police officers were also injured, according to official data.