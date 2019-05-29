© Reuters / Valentyn Ogirenko 11701



A monument to Roman Shukhevych, a Nazi collaborator accused of mass murder of Poles and Jews, has been erected in the Western Ukrainian city of Ivano-Frankovsk."Roman Shukhevych needs no introduction in Ivano-Frankovsk," the city's mayor said, according to local media. "All the more strange that we didn't have a proper monument to him until now."in Volhynia and Eastern Galicia areas, situated along the current borders between Poland and Ukraine. The Nachtigall Battalion is also accused of taking part in 1941 pogroms in Lvov, where over 6,000 Jews were killed, though its participation was not conclusively proved by international tribunals.In modern-day Ukraine, however, Shukhevych is one of the Nazi collaborators (along with the notorious Stepan Bandera) celebrated as "fighters for the independence of Ukraine in the 20th century" against the communist Soviet rule of 1917-1991. Both Shukhevych and Bandera were briefly awarded the highest state award - the Hero of Ukraine - in 2007 and 2010 respectively, but both were later annulled.