According to Wikipedia:
In 1993, Assange gave technical advice to the Victoria Police Child Exploitation Unit and assisted with prosecutions.[59]In the same year, he was involved in starting one of the first public Internet service providers in Australia, Suburbia Public Access Network.[32][60] He began programming in 1994, authoring or co-authoring the TCP port scanner Strobe (1995),[61][62] patches to the open-source database PostgreSQL (1996),[63][64] the Usenet caching software NNTPCache (1996),[65] the Rubberhosedeniable encryption system (1997)[66][67] (which reflected his growing interest in cryptography),[68] and Surfraw, a command-line interface for web-based search engines (2000).[69] During this period, he also moderated the AUCRYPTO forum,[68]r an Best of Security, a website "giving advice on computer security" that had 5,000 subscribers in 1996,[70] and contributed research to Suelette Dreyfus's Underground (1997), a book about Australian hackers, including the International Subversives.[49][71] In 1998, he co-founded the company Earthmen Technology.[57]During all of this Assange was basically raising his son Daniel alone.
Assange stated that he registered the domain leaks.org in 1999, but "didn't do anything with it".[57] He did, however, publicise a patent granted to the National Security Agency in August 1999, for voice-data harvesting technology: "This patent should worry people. Everyone's overseas phone calls are or may soon be tapped, transcribed and archived in the bowels of an unaccountable foreign spy agency."[68] Systematic abuse of technology by governments against fundamental freedoms of world citizens remained an abiding concern-more than a decade later, in the introduction to Cypherpunks (2012), Assange summarised: "the Internet, our greatest tool for emancipation, has been transformed into the most dangerous facilitator of totalitarianism we have ever seen".[72]
Can you name another journalist who has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize 7 times? Not once or twice, but 7 times! He also received another amazing award. According to The Register article:
The Sydney Peace Foundation has awarded its gold medal for peace with justice to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. In the fourteen-year history of the Foundation, only three others have received the prize: the Dalai Lama, Nelson Mandela, and Buddhist leader Daisaku Ikeda.If that's not amazing, what is? Yet the United States wants his head on a platter like John the Baptist for simply telling the truth. America has become the land of preferred ignorance when it comes to the crimes of it's own government.
As reported by The Sydney Morning Herald, Assange received the award for his "exceptional courage and initiative in pursuit of human rights".
He won the Time magazine's Person of the Year award and has been nominated many times since as well.
Through Wikileaks, he founded the only news organization to publish straight from the source documents, dropbox source protection and the largest group of leaked CIA documents in history.
Unfortunately, he now bears the title of first publisher/journalist to be indicted for publishing truthful documents in U.S. history and the title the "4.6 Billion Dollar Man." This is due to Ecuador basically selling his refugee status and him into the biggest sale of a human being for an IMF loan and new trade deals ever.
He has also been named such smears as "Russian operative" ( even though there are something like 800k documents on Russia on wikileaks.org), narcisstic, "spy", "founder of an hostile nonstate intelligence organization" according to Mike Pompeo, and Joe Biden's "high tech terrorist" title. On the plus side he's been hailed a hero, a protector of the innocent, a truthteller, a prophet but most of all he is simply a human being. A human being with amazing, courage, integrity and stamina.
An incredibly intelligent man, it has been rumored his IQ is above 170.
Most may view Assange as some sort of computer geek but he was always physically active. He rode a motorcycle through Viet Nam and spent 6 months in the Australian "bush." He also climbed a mountain.
There are so many fascinating facts about Assange it would take a book to cover them all. Needless to say, hero, journalist or human rights advocate, Assange should be praised, not indicted.
