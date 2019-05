Hundreds of thousands of motorcyclists from all over the country descended upon Washington, D.C. Sunday to engage in what might well be the final annual Rolling Thunder event-a ride that started in 1988 to pay tribute to service members killed in action or held as prisoners of war.The event could continue though, if President Donald Trump gets his way. Trump indicated the ride will happen again next year, in a tweet Sunday morning."The Great Patriots of Rolling Thunder WILL be coming back to Washington, D.C. next year, & hopefully for many years to come. It is where they want to be, & where they should be. Have a wonderful time today. Thank you to our great men & women of the Pentagon for working it out!" Trump tweeted The riders first rallied in the Pentagon parking lots Sunday morning and began their ride into the city and around the National Mall.The Daily Caller joined the massive group of riders this year and found that many Rolling Thunder state chapters decided to participate because of the announcement that Sunday's ride would be the last."This is our final ride in Washington, DC. Until we can get into the White House and talk to President Trump and see what he can do for us - this is our final ride in Washington," Rolling Thunder President Joe Bean told CNN , after being read Trump's tweet.Last December, the National Rolling Thunder organization announced the Memorial Day weekend ride this year would be the last, claiming costs have become too expensive.Nevertheless, some state chapter members wondered if the national leadership had misspent the money and if another organization, like the Veterans of Foreign Wars, might make a move to take over the event, The Daily Caller learned. The Washington Post reported Sunday, however, that as opposed to one large ride into D.C.,Rolling Thunder Spokesperson Nancy Reggt told reporters Sunday:Other organizations joined the ride as well, including the Women's Freedom Ride . The organization of female motorcyclists ride across the country raising money for veterans.So every year it's kind of a different thing but we work with Spartan Alliance," Kathy Fuerte, a member of the group told the Caller.