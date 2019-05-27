Society's Child
Surf and Turf: Russian sailboat crashes into parked Mercedes minibus
RT
Mon, 27 May 2019 14:55 UTC
A maritime festival of sea vessels in the German town Bremerhaven took a costly, and unexpected turn into demolition derby territory when the Saint Petersburg based ship "Mir" (Peace) sharply pivoted over a jetty, scraping across the side of a Mercedes minibus parked close to the edge of the pier and nearly knocking it over completely.
The Russian boat, which had over 200 passengers on board at the time of the bizarre cross-over collision, suffered only a small bump and scratched paint on the stern. The same could not be said for the minibus belonging to a local catering company, which appeared to be almost crushed. The damage total is said to be around 50,000 euros.
Thankfully, no one was in the vehicle at the time of the incident and there were no injuries. The Mir also bumped into some of the tents set up on the shore for the festival, but didn't do too much damage. While the ship might not exactly have lived up to its peaceful name, it was certainly a hit on the pier.
What fetters the mind and benumbs the spirit is ever the dogged acceptance of absolutes.
- Edward Sapir
Gillette Stadium hosts the Patriots, who's owner lies about using prostitutes. Nothing about Gillette nor the Patriots are moral. I stopped using...
THIS AHOLE LIBERAL CREATED THIS MESS FOR HER OWN STATE.... NO ASSISTANCE UNTIL SHE IS OUT OF OFFICE. SHE SCREWED THE VOTERS OF NEW MEXICO NOW...
This sounds like the ACU (Israeli company) plan for 45 reactors across the middle east(to be operated by IPC, ACU subsidiary)...excluding of...
Quick! Sanction the Swissies! Then invade!
They poisoned the entire planet. Freaking Nazi company.