Vehicles drive through a flooded road following heavy rains in Sanaa, Yemen.
© Yahya Arhab/EPA
Increasing Galactic Cosmic Rays are leading to a visible change in the amount of record rain events across the planet. Australian outback, Oman, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Middle East, North Africa, USA grain Belts all with record ever recorded rainfall and this is a small selection of events unfolding in the last month. Crop prices up due to floods and hail globally.


