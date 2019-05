© Sergei Karpukhin/Reuters



A former top lawyer for the FBI described to lawmakers the "unusual" way the surveillance request targeting former Trump campaign associate Carter Page was handled by top leadership at the Justice Department and FBI, according to a transcript released this week.In front of aformer FBI Deputy General Counsel Trisha Anderson said she was normally responsible for signing off on Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act applications before they reached the desk of her superiors for approval. Anderson said the "linear path" those applications typically take was upended in October 2016, with FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates signing off on the application before she did. Because of that unusual high-level involvement, she didn't see the need to "second guess" the FISA application.The Page FISA application was filed by the Justice Department and FBI with the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court in October 2016. A surveillance warrant was granted and three renewals were subsequently approved. The FISA application relied heavily on unverified research in British ex-spy Christopher Steele's dossier on President Trump's ties to Russia, which was compiled through his employment with opposition research firm Fusion GPS with funding from the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee through the Perkins Coie law firm.Anderson said she was the Senior Executive Service approver for the "initiation" of the Page FISA, including determining whether there is legal sufficiency.But Anderson stressed "in this particular case, I'm drawing a distinction because my boss and my boss' boss had already reviewed and approved this application." She emphasizedAnderson said that FISA approvals are typically "tracked in a linear fashion" and that someone in the Senior Executive Service "is the final approver on hard copy before a FISA goes to the director or deputy director for signature." She said the Page FISA was approved outside regular procedures."Because there were very high-level discussions that occurred about the FISA," Anderson said she believed that meant "the FISA essentially had already been well-vetted all the way up through at least the Deputy Director [McCabe] level on our side and through the DAG [Yates] on the DOJ side." Yates had already signed the application by the time it made it to Anderson's desk.The publicly available Page FISA documents show then-FBI Director James Comey also signed off on it.Because the FISA application had already been approved at such high levels, Anderson said she did not look at the Page FISA application with much skepticism. "I wouldn't view it as my role to second-guess that substantive approval that had already been given by the Deputy Director [McCabe] and by the Deputy Attorney General [Yates] in this particular instance," she said.Asked why this FISA application was different, Anderson said she believed "the sensitivity level of this particular FISA resulted in lots of very high-level attention both within the FBI and DOJ."Anderson said. "The Deputy Director was involved in reviewing the FISA line by line. The Deputy Attorney General over on the DOJ side of the street was similarly involved, as I understood, reviewing the FISA application line by line."Baker recently defended the FBI's handling of the FISA process, saying "we took [the dossier] seriously" but "we didn't necessarily take it literally" and did not treat it as "literally true in every respect." Baker also said, "I am not going to go into details with respect to what investigative steps we actually took to try to validate it." Former FBI Director James Comey still referred to the dossier as "salacious and unverified" even in 2017.Anderson stressed that. "My approval at that point was really purely administrative in nature. In other words, the substantive issues - the FISA had already substantively been approved by people much higher than me in the chain of command," Anderson said.Anderson said it "typically would not have been the case" that people such as McCabe and Yates would sign off on a FISA application before she did."That part of it was unusual, and so I didn't consider my review at that point in the process to be substantive in nature," Anderson said. "In other words, there were smart lawyers,. And so I was simply signaling, yes, this package is ready to go forward."Anderson said the seal of approval from such high-ranking FBI and DOJ officials meant that her signature on the FISA application was mostly perfunctory.Anderson cast doubt on whether Comey would usually read a full FISA application, considering he could receive more than a dozen in a given day. "And so, yes, the director or deputy director, if he signs the FISA, you know, relies on others," Anderson said.Even in normal circumstances, Anderson said" due to time constraints.Anderson admitted she did not read the Page FISA the day that she signed off on it but noted she'd read it at some earlier point in time.The FBI's handling of the Steele dossier has come under increased scrutiny in recent weeks, and there are at least three federal investigations into alleged FISA abuse and other matters related to the way the FBI and DOJ conducted the Trump-Russia investigation.