the canisters were staged by the 'rebels'

Susan Sarandon, Pamela Anderson and Roger Waters are leading questions over why the MSM is ignoring a leaked OPCW report contradicting the claim that Syrian President Bashar Assad carried out a chemical weapons attack in Douma.actress and activist Susan Sarandon tweeted about the leaked Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons document that contradicts their official report on the chemical weapons attack in Douma, Syria in April 2018.The 15-page document , whichand was released by the Working Group on Syria, Propaganda and Media, revealed OPCW engineer findings that the gas canisters found at the scene of the alleged sarin attack were likely placed in position, rather than having been dropped by the Syrian army aircraft.This revelation suggestsand casts doubt on the veracity of the chemical weapons watchdog's report, which did not include the on-the-ground findings of its engineers. It also aligns with doubts that were raised by skeptics of the narrative when the attack occurred.Activist Pamela Anderson tweeted her support for "independent thinkers in Hollywood" speaking out, while Roger Waters called on The Guardian and journalist Jonathan Freedland to apologize for attacking him for accusing the White Helmets of concocting the chemical weapons attack.Independent journalists also tweeted about the findings, with some questioning the wider media silence on the revelation.