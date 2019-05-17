Venezuelan embassy Demonstrators
Demonstrators occupying the Venezuelan embassy in Washington D.C. on behalf of Venezuelan authorities were removed after the U.S. invaded it.
The President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro rejected and repudiated the storming of its embassy by United States police officers Thursday.

"The U.S. has raided the premises of the Venezuelan embassy in Washington ... a brutal act against international law and lack of respect for embassies in the world," said the president.

The Venezuelan head of state says he gave instructions to take its complaint of the event to the highest authorities and is expecting U.N. member states to make declarations against this violation.

"I have told our Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza, that we should take the complaint to the highest levels and that the U.N. system should rule sooner rather than later on this serious violation of the Venezuelan Embassy in the U.S.," he said.

On another note, he urged the U.S. government to respect the human rights of the activists who were inside the diplomatic headquarters for 36 days by the authority of Venezuelan officials.

Activists had been defending the embassy building since the two governments broke diplomatic relations. However, U.S. authorities and the Venezuelan opposition sought to cut off electricity and water services to the building, as well as prevent food from entering by keeping a siege on the premises daily.