© EFE



The President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro rejected and repudiated the storming of its embassy by United States police officers Thursday."The U.S. has raided the premises of the Venezuelan embassy in Washington ... a brutal act against international law and lack of respect for embassies in the world," said the president."I have told our Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza, that we should take the complaint to the highest levels and that the U.N. system should rule sooner rather than later on this serious violation of the Venezuelan Embassy in the U.S.," he said.On another note, he urged the U.S. government to respect the human rights of the activists who were inside the diplomatic headquarters for 36 days by the authority of Venezuelan officials.Activists had been defending the embassy building since the two governments broke diplomatic relations.