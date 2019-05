© Alexander Rubinstein | MintPress News



U.S. law enforcement chooses sides

Federal law enforcement, including the Secret Service and State Dept law enforcement personnel are working in joint action with the right-wing mob blockading the building. Because the peace activists inside are lawfully present, the Trump administration is attempting to starve them out. Otherwise, they would be undertaking proper legal process to remove them. If they illegally seize the building, they risk a global cascade effect, giving the green light to diplomatic mission seizures and upending international law and its protections that the U.S. relies on.



They are desperate to say that the peace activists left of their own accord. But it is clear to everyone that they are facilitating an illegal mob siege and actively blocking the provision of food and access to public space by peaceful protesters while allowing the mob to engage in assaults, and unlawful incommoding and blockage of passage to keep food from those inside."

Thank you for contacting Secret Service. Under authority granted under title 18 [inaudible], Secret Service uniformed division patrols the diplomatic locations throughout Washington, D.C. During the ongoing demonstrations at the Venezuelan Embassy, we have been working with our shipments departments and diplomatic security service and Metropolitan Police Department to ensure public safety. At no time have law enforcement authorities prevented individuals, food, or medicine or any other [inaudible] from entering the embassy."

As we are in the Venezuela Embassy, we are being subjected to what amounts to sanctions and threat of attack, a microcosm of what the people of Venezuela are experiencing. Food is being blocked by the police and the violent opposition they have allowed to encircle the embassy. We had to negotiate for medicine and got some, but if people have illness for which they have no prescription, we cannot get medicine in. The violent opposition is constantly threatening to invade the embassy while threatening us with attacks, even with murder and rape.



It is a strange irony that the same tactics being used against Venezuela are being used against the Embassy Protection Collective."

State Department calling the shots?

I said 'oh, no problem, I'll just call now and put it on speakerphone.' We got the statement and [the officer] said 'oh geez, we'll call our supervisor.'



We were there for a long time while they were talking to headquarters trying to straighten it out. Then they removed us to the sidewalk where they were mixed in with the opposition and that's when they started taping the area off."

About the Author:

Alexander Rubinstein is a staff writer for MintPress News based in Washington, DC. He reports on police, prisons and protests in the United States and the United States' policing of the world. He previously reported for RT and Sputnik News.

Since April 30, thewho are living there at the invitation of the elected government of Venezuela. The U.S. Secret Service is outsourcing its desires to remove the Embassy Protection Collective to the violent and bigoted protesters.The Secret Service has said that it will not prevent those in the building from accessing food or supplies, but on Monday morning that proved to be a lie. Instead of merely abetting the opposition's war of attrition, theEmbassy protectors say it is a violation of their human rights.The Embassy Protection Collective is holding down the embassy in orderwhich is unable to provide to Venezuelans in the U.S. diplomatic services such as the issuance of visas or passports becauseAll was going according to plan: the Embassy Protection Collective had been there since April 10 and planned to stay in the building as lawful tenants until the U.S. authorities raided it or another country stepped in as a protectorate. That was until April 30 whenSince then, the opposition has done all it can to prevent food from entering the building withOne may be inclined to think that besieging lawful tenants of a building could be construed as a violation of some U.S. criminal code, but the police have allowed for the siege to go on.Mara Verheyden-Hilliard, a constitutional lawyer with the Partnership for Civil Justice Fund, told MintPress News:After a mail delivery was sent to members of the collective, the U.S. postal worker was initially blocked by the opposition,which wrongly claimed that the recipient was not inside the building.Afterward, Parampil filmed Kevin Zeese, co-director of Popular Resistance and member of the Embassy Protection Collective, calling the Secret Service to inquire about the blockage.Zeese can be heard asking before authorities read a prepared statement:Zeese told MintPress News from inside the embassy:On Monday morning, Ariel Gold, national co-director of the women's antiwar group CODEPINK, attempted to bring food into the embassy through the garage. "We walked down to the garage with food and we said 'we're here to deliver some food,'" Gold told MintPress News.Gold said that she reminded the Secret Service of the statement it had been making for days about not preventing the access of food, supplies, or people. But the Secret Service personnel told her they were not aware of that statement, so Gold responded:Gold said that she witnessed a Secret Service officer being assaulted by an oppositionist during the scuffle, which police later denied ever happened.After the clash, Gold said that the Secret Service completely closed off the area around the garage entrance because the door was broken,MintPress has documented opposition attempts to disable the garage door.Activists have attempted to ask the Secret Service about these assaults but were ignored . On Monday, authorities cut down two trees sitting across the street from the embassy where supporters of the collective have been allowed to congregate, rendering them unable to hang banners.