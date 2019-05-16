'Another 4″ at Woodford State Park overnight.

Winter just won't go away for certain parts of the US., but most folks were seeing more rain.Several Vermont residents took to social media to blast Mother Nature for bringing more snow to the state.'I blame myself. Sunday I said, "At least I can feel confident that it's not going to snow anymore." Mother Nature: "bahahahahahah,"' one user wrote.Rangers at Vermont State Parks tweeted:Park staff are shoveling instead of raking to get the park ready to open.'Snow also covered areas in Stratton Mountain, Vermont.Tom Hawley from the National Weather Service (NWS) said there were reports of 2.2 inches of snow in Alstead, 2 inches of snow in Acworth and an inch of snow in Pittsburg, all in New Hampshire.According to AccuWeather, the storm brought snow to the Catskill Mountains in southeastern New York and the Berkshires in western Massachusetts.with most of the region likely to top out in the low 50s.In Gray, Maine, the NWS said the snow forecast was 'pretty rare'.'Pretty rare. 1945, 1966, 2013 are some of the bigger and more notable ones...there have not been very many,' the NWS tweeted.Weather experts said the cold weather follows some record-setting rainfall in April in parts of New England.The sun could finally come out late in the week, though, when temperatures are likely to graze 60 degrees.The storm originated in the South, causing significant flooding in Mississippi and Louisiana, bringing rain and winds that downed trees in the Tarheel State as it moved up the coast, ABC News reported.That and another storm system coming from the Midwest combined to form the nor'easter.A nor'easter can occur at any time of year but generally are most common and more severe between the months of September and April, according to weather.gov.The low temperature overnight on Monday in New York was 39 degrees Fahrenheit (3.9 degrees Celsius), according to Accuweather.The high on Monday was 49 degrees Fahrenheit.The 'normal' high for May 13 is typically 71 degrees Fahrenheit (21.7 degrees Celsius).