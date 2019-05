© Twitter photo/@wxkaitlynj



Winter is making a mid-May comeback in the northeastern United States early this week as snow returned to some areas with cold and rainy weather in other parts of the region.The same storm that brought several rounds of severe weather and flooding rainfall to the south-central U.S. last week is bringing downright raw weather to the Northeast. Mother's Day turned out to be a washout in much of the mid-Atlantic and southern New England, with rain and drizzleSlushy and slippery spots along the Massachusetts Turnpike in the Berkshires prompted officials to dramatically reduce the speed limit on Sunday.Relief from the miserable weather will not come until the middle of the week.High temperatures through Tuesday will be no better than the lower 50s F in Boston and New York City, upper 50s in Philadelphia and lower 60s in Washington, D.C."Highs can be stuck in the 40s F from central and northeastern Pennsylvania to New York state (away from New York City) and parts of southern New England," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Kristina Pydynowski."Many places may challenge records for the lowest high temperature of the day from Pennsylvania to Maine early this week," added AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tom Kines.Cloudy, damp, dreary and brisk conditions will cause AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures to be stuck in the 40s along the Interstate-95 corridor through Tuesday and in the 30s across interior regions.A large area of high pressure that originated from northern Canada is driving the cold, Canadian air southward into the Northeast."At the same time, a buckle in the jet stream will slow the west-to-east progression of the storm system bringing the soggy weather through early week," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.Following Sunday's soaker, another storm formed near the mid-Atlantic coast on Monday and will push more rain into New England through Tuesday.An additional 0.50 of an inch to 1 inch of rain will be possible from this system across eastern New England."While the highest snow amounts will be measured on grassy and elevated surfaces, some roads and sidewalks can still turn slippery," Pydynowski added."All rain is expected along the Interstate-95 corridor from Portland, Maine, and points southward, but it can be a different story farther to the north," according to Pydynowski."Rain can mix with snow in Bangor, Maine, on Tuesday morning," she said. "If the snow falls heavily enough, it can coat the grass."Although the steadiest precipitation on Tuesday will fall in northern New England, cloudy and showery weather is still forecast to hang on across the rest of the Northeast.It is not until Tuesday night and Wednesday that dry weather will return to the Northeast as the storm system gets kicked farther out to sea.In the wake of the storm system, Sosnowski warned that there may be the risk of some frost in the normally colder spots where the sky becomes clear on Tuesday and/or Wednesday nights.