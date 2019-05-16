Damaged lamp post due to strong storm last night.

It nearly started at 1.55 am and ended at 2.20 am.

Heavy showers and gusting wind made howling sounds which made the night to scary#assam #storms pic.twitter.com/CS77H5UgS5 — Aslam 🌟 (@khanaslam2) May 12, 2019



The extreme storm and rains fast over the lower #Assam, three peoples death in Bongaigaon and Chirang District. A big tree root out fallen over a man and death. Pic. #Agrudut daily Assamese news paper. pic.twitter.com/HNessQoBdU — Rwisumwi Narzary (@RwisumwiNarzar4) May 14, 2019

At least 23 people have died in storms and lightning strikes in the past few weeks in Assam, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) stated. The two natural disasters also affected around 22,801 families in 18 districts of the state in the current year, ASDMA stated on Tuesday. The worst-hit districts are Sivasagar, Golaghat, Dhubri, Cachar and Sontipur. While 13 persons have died after being struck by lightning, ten persons died in the storms, the ASDMA said. The Assam state government has directed all the deputy commissioners (DCs) to release ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of each of the deceased persons within 48 hours. The DCs of the storm-affected areas have also been directed to take immediate steps for assessing the loss of property. This has to be done for the expeditious release of the rehabilitation grant for the fully or severely damaged houses as per the Government of India norms.