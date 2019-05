4.5°C cooler than the monthly average, which is an extreme temperature deviation.

Zagreb specifically saw speeds up to 101 km/h which caused a lot of damage.

If you're in Dalmatia and have said this is the "coldest May of your life", you're absolutely right - and thanks to official data measured at the DHMZ Split Marjan station, your claim can be confirmed.Namely, Dalmacija Danas reports thatAt the moment, we are experiencing temperatures in DalmatiaOf course, a lot of this can change by the end of the month, and it is certain that the second part of the month will not be as cold as the first. However, there are also no significant positive deviations - on the contrary, temperatures will be around the average or even a little cooler.Let's note that until now,, too, with temperatures ranging from 13°C to 17°C in the Dubrovnik area.The cold weather continues throughout the country on Tuesday, especially on the continent where the average air temperature is in the single digits. Velika Duvjakuša on Dinara and Zavižan on Velebit are the coldest in the country, measuring 3 degrees Celsius.of Dinara and Kamešnica early Tuesday morning. Below is the snowfall on Dinara before dawn.Still, the strongest wind blew in the northern Adriatic, and the peak happened on Monday. The Pag bridge officially measured strokes of 54.6 km/h, which is 197 km/h! In Prizna, in the channel below Velebit, the wind reached 188 km/h. The entire Velebit, including the area of Maslenica, recorded mighty winds all Monday.At Rijeka airport, the strongest wind reached 106 km/h. This time around the bura is weaker in Dalmatia, however not by much. In Makarska, winds reached 94 km/h and in Split 97 km/h.and local firefighters also intervened.The winds are expected to end entirely on Wednesday.Check out the hurricane bura below captured by the Crometeo team on Pag, Žigljen and Starigrad Paklenica.