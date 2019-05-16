Namely, Dalmacija Danas reports that the first 13 days of May had an average air temperature of 14.6°C, while the average from 1948 to 2018 was 19.1°C. At the moment, we are experiencing temperatures in Dalmatia 4.5°C cooler than the monthly average, which is an extreme temperature deviation.
Of course, a lot of this can change by the end of the month, and it is certain that the second part of the month will not be as cold as the first. However, there are also no significant positive deviations - on the contrary, temperatures will be around the average or even a little cooler.
Let's note that until now, the official coldest May was recorded in 1991 with an average temperature of 15.6°C.
Comment: Interestingly, Record snowfall kills over a thousand yaks in the Himalayas details that the last time they saw such record cold was back in 1994.
The sea temperatures are exceptionally low for this part of the year, too, with temperatures ranging from 13°C to 17°C in the Dubrovnik area.
The cold weather continues throughout the country on Tuesday, especially on the continent where the average air temperature is in the single digits. Velika Duvjakuša on Dinara and Zavižan on Velebit are the coldest in the country, measuring 3 degrees Celsius.
There was even snow in the higher areas of Dinara and Kamešnica early Tuesday morning. Below is the snowfall on Dinara before dawn.
The wind has been anything but friendly, too, Dalmacija Danas reports. On Monday, the northwestern part of the country was hit by powerful winds, and Zagreb specifically saw speeds up to 101 km/h which caused a lot of damage.
Still, the strongest wind blew in the northern Adriatic, and the peak happened on Monday. The Pag bridge officially measured strokes of 54.6 km/h, which is 197 km/h! In Prizna, in the channel below Velebit, the wind reached 188 km/h. The entire Velebit, including the area of Maslenica, recorded mighty winds all Monday.
At Rijeka airport, the strongest wind reached 106 km/h. This time around the bura is weaker in Dalmatia, however not by much. In Makarska, winds reached 94 km/h and in Split 97 km/h. In Zrnovica, the bura destroyed trees and electric poles and local firefighters also intervened.
The winds are expected to end entirely on Wednesday.
Check out the hurricane bura below captured by the Crometeo team on Pag, Žigljen and Starigrad Paklenica.
To read more about lifestyle in Croatia, follow TCN's dedicated page.
Comment: For more, check out SOTT's Earth Changes Summary - April 2019: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs: