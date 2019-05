© Mike Segar/Reuters



President Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani is planning a trip to Ukraine in an attempt to encourage the country to investigate actions in the country leading up to the 2016 presidential election, a report said Thursday."We're not meddling in an election, we're meddling in an investigation, which we have a right to do," Giuliani told the Times. "There's nothing illegal about it."Giuliani said that the investigations were already in progress and the purpose of his trip would be to encourage them to continue the process."I'm asking them to do an investigation that they're doing already and that other people are telling them to stop," he said.Ukraine's president-elect, political comedian Volodymyr Zelensky, has expressed interest in replacing the prosecutor who oversaw the probes. He is set to take office next month. He has asked the attorney general to find out whether Ukrainians interfered in the election.Trump has also called for more scrutiny of Hunter Biden's work with a Ukrainian energy company while his father was vice president.