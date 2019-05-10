Tiffindell Ski Resort

Snow fell on Wednesday evening at the Tiffindell Ski Resort in the Eastern Cape. Winter is starting to set in across the country as temperatures dip...

Connie Retief sent in a stunning video of snow falling as she was driving from Tiffindell Ski Resort to the town of Rhodes on Wednesday evening.

The footage can be seen below courtesy of Snow Report SA .