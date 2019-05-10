© Angela Antunes / CC by 2.0

I just spoke with the owner of the property where the teen was killed by a group of dogs. He was very emotional and called this "an absolutely heart breaking situation." He tells me he wasn't home when this happened, and right now "his only concern is for the teen's family." — Nicole Oliverio (@NicoleOliverio) May 10, 2019



Police say neighbors found the body of the 14-year-old on the property just before 8pm, investigators are on scene. Two dogs are being kept in an animal control vehicle @boston25 — Julie Leonardi (@JulieLeonardiTV) May 10, 2019



Police in Dighton are investigating an apparent fatal dog mauling.Police say around 8 p.m. Thursday, a neighbor called 911 to report they found a dead teenager on Maple Swamp Road.Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn's office says the teenager is a 14-year-old male from neighboring Rehoboth. It's unclear why the teen, whose name has not been released, was in the Dighton neighborhood.Boston 25 News spoke with the owner of the property, Scott Dunmore, who called the situation heartbreaking, and said he wasn't at the property when it happened and couldn't comment further on the incident due to the investigation. He said his only concern, right now, is for the teen's family.The district attorney's office said the dogs were taken by animal control, but it's unclear how many dogs were taken or are believed to be involved in the mauling. Two dogs were seen in the back of a van Thursday night.Foul play is not suspected, officials said.The investigation is ongoing. No additional information was released.