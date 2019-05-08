© Elizabeth Williams via AP



Raniere had allegedly had sex with his first sex slave, a 15-year-old Mexican girl named Camila, and took nude photos of her. She described how some female followers were branded with Raniere's initials.

A notorious guru self-helped himself to a bevy of sex slaves, subjecting them to "shame and humiliation," a federal prosecutor said Tuesday.Keith Raniere - the sex svengali of the NXIVM cult - held sway over the vulnerable women by threatening to expose their "deepest, darkest secrets."The women either agreed to have sex with him or they would be exposed.Prosecutor Tanya Hajjar presented opening statements at the sex-trafficking trial of Raniere in New York City."The defendant pretended to be a guru," Hajjar said, "but he was a criminal."The prosecution laid out a sordid indictment against Raniere who ensnared Smallville star Allison Mack, a Bronfman heiresses and a bevy of other starlets."This was organized crime. Keith Raniere was an organized crime boss," Hajjar told the jury of eight men and four women in her opening statements.The prosecutor said that Raniere brought Camila and her two sisters to live in New York in 2005. He had promised to mentor them."[But] the defendant wasn't interested in mentoring," said Hajjar.Raniere began sleeping with Camila, the youngest sister, and nicknamed her "Virgin Camila.", Hajjar added.Hajjar said: "A third person came into the room and started performing oral sex on her. That third person was Camila."Cops say the branding was done using a cautery pen without anesthesia by a doctor who is now under investigation by state health officials.Eight "Jane Does" in that case have refused to answer questions, saying through their lawyers "the branding was a voluntary free expression of personal beliefs."Five of Raniere's co-defendants, including TV actress Mack, have pleaded guilty and she is expected to testify against her former lover.Raniere denies criminal wrongdoing; his lawyers say his relationships were consensual.In court papers, defence lawyers have said the alleged victims were never abused.The women were instead described as "independent, smart, curious adults" in search of "happiness, fulfilment and meaning."In his opening statement, defence lawyer Marc Agnifilo said his client's actions were designed to help people.He called Raniere "misunderstood" and that the alleged victims were never forced to do anything against their will.Raniere has pleaded not guilty to the charges in federal court in Brooklyn. The trial is expected to last six weeks.